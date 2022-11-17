Current Affairs Quiz: 17 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 17 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Student’s Day, Vice-President of Meta India, and Global Media Congress among others.

1. International Student’s Day is observed every year on?

a) November 15

b) November 14

c) November 17

d) November 20

2. Who has become the first Indian paddler to be elected in ITTF’s Athletes Commission?

a) Soumyajit Ghosh

b) Sharath Kamal

c) Manika Batra

d) Harmeet Desai

3. Who has been appointed as the Vice-President of Meta India?

a) Sandhya Devanathan

b) Arvind Krishna

c) Leena Nair

d) Nikesh Arora

4. Which state has emerged as an overall team champion of the North East Olympic Games 2022?

a) Meghalaya

b) Assam

c) Tripura

d) Manipur

5. The first edition of the Global Media Congress is taking place in which city?

a) New York

b) Abu Dhabi

c) Delhi

d) Paris

6. Moon Rocket ‘Artemis 1’ has been launched by which country?

a) United States

b) Russia

c) China

d) India

7. According to the United Nations estimates, what is the global population, as of November 2022?

a) 7 billion

b) 10 billion

c) 8 billion

d) 6 billion

Answers

1.(c) November 17

International Student’s Day is observed every year on November 17 to encourage the youth to protect their rights. The aim of International Student’s Day is not only to make students aware of the right to education but also to make them understand the significance of raising their voices for their rights.

2.(b) Sharath Kamal

Ace Indian paddler Sharath Achanta Kamal has become the first Indian player to get elected to the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). The star paddler from India got 187 votes, the second-highest number, behind Elizabeta Samara of Romania, who received 212 votes.

3.(a) Sandhya Devanathan

Meta has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice-President of Meta India. The appointment of a new head has come days after former India Chief Ajit Mohan stepped down from the company to pursue other opportunities. Sandhya Devanathan is a global business leader with 22 years of experience.

4.(d) Manipur

The 2nd edition of the North East Olympic Games concluded in Shillong, Meghalaya with Manipur emerging as the overall team champion with a total of 240 medals which included 88 Gold Medals, 75 Silver Medals, and 77 Bronze Medals. Assam took the second spot with a total of 203 medals.

5.(b) Abu Dhabi

The first edition of the Global Media Congress opened in Abu Dhabi and is taking place between November 15 to November 17, 2022. The three-day event sees the participation of more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, influencers, and specialists from six continents in the globe.

6.(a) United States

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon in a spectacular blaze of light and sound. The step marks the start of the US Space Agency’s new flagship program, Artemis. The launch of Artemis 1 came despite the technical issues that occurred during the two-hour launch window.

7.(c) 8 billion

As per the United Nations estimates, the world’s population reached 8 billion on November 15, 2022. The latest projections by the global body suggested that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100. According to the report, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one percent in 2020.