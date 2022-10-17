Current Affairs Quiz: 17 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 17 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Green City Award 2022, International Solar Alliance, and Global Hunger Index 2022 among others.

1. When is the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty observed?

a) October 15

b) October 12

c) October 17

d) October 22

2. Which Indian city has won World Green City Award 2022?

a) Hyderabad

b) Indore

c) Bhopal

d) Pune

3. The 5th Assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA) is being held under the presidentship of which country?

a) Netherlands

b) France

c) Japan

d) India

4. Government of India has launched MBBS Course books in which language for the very first time?

a) Tamil

b) Hindi

c) Bhojpuri

d) Punjabi

5. Which company has developed India’s first aluminum freight train rake?

a) NALCO

b) Vedanta Limited

c) Jindal Aluminum

d) Hindalco

6. Which country is set to host the 90th Interpol General Assembly?

a) Turkey

b) India

c) China

d) Vietnam

7. What is India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index 2022?

a) 110

b) 103

c) 107

d) 102

Answer

1. (c) October 17

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed every year on October 17 to initiate conversation and raise awareness about the issue of poverty which impacts human life all over the world. The day also honors the courage of people who are living in poverty and fighting in their day-to-day life. The theme of International for the Eradication of Poverty in 2022 is 'Dignity for All in Practice'.

2. (a) Hyderabad

Hyderabad won the ‘World Green City Award” 2022 at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022. It has been the best across all six categories. Hyderabad beats cities like Paris, Montreal, Fortaleza, Mexico City, and Bogota. It won the World Green Cities Award for taking initiatives relying on better use of plants and nature to make a better city environment.

3. (d) India

The 5th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance is being organized in New Delhi under the presidentship of India. During the assembly, the participants from 109 countries will be sharing their experiences towards a low-carbon economy through the promotion of solar energy at the 4-day event. The assembly of the International Solar Alliance meets annually at the ministerial level and makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s framework agreement.

4. (b) Hindi

Union Minister Amit Shah launched MBBS Course Books in Hindi for the first time in India in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The Union Minister also informed that medical education is starting in Hindi and soon engineering studies will also start in Hindi. He added that PM Modi has taken a very historic decision in the new education policy by giving importance to the mother tongue of the child.

5. (d) Hindalco

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first aluminum freight rake at Bhubaneshwar Railway Station in Odisha. The country’s first all-aluminum freight rail rakes have been developed by Hindalco with an aim to modernize freight transportation and to reduce carbon footprint because of lower consumption of fuel. As per the Union Minister, a single rake can reduce 14,500 tonnes carbon dioxide emissions during its lifetime.

6.(b) India

India is all set to host the 90th General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol from October 18 to October 21, 2022, in New Delhi. The General Assembly is INTERPOL’s supreme governing body, comprising representatives from each of the 195 member countries. India is one of the oldest members of INTERPOL and joined the organization in 1949.

7. (c) 107

India has been ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 percent, being the highest in the world. The Global Hunger Index is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been labeled ‘serious.’