Current Affairs Quiz: 18 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the Booker Prize 2022, the Chief Justice of India, and BCCI President among others.

1. Who has won Booker Prize 2022?

a) Claire Keegam

b) NoViolet Bulawayo

c) Shehan Karunatilaka

d) Elizabeth Strout

2. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of India?

a) Uday Lalit

b) DY Chandrachud

c) Abhinav Chandrachud

d) N.V. Ramana

3. Who has been appointed as the BCCI President?

a) Roger Binny

b) Mohinder Amarnath

c) Madan Lal

d) Sunil Gavaskar

4. Who has become the first Indian woman hurdler to break 13 seconds barrier?

a) Reeth Abraham

b) Anuradha Biswal

c) Debashree Mazumdar

d) Jyothi Yarraji

5. Who is the winner of Men’s Ballon d’Or award 2022?

a) Robert Lewandowski

b) Cristiano Ronaldo

c) Karim Benzema

d) Mohamed Salah

6. Living Planet Report 2022 has been released by which Institution?

a) UNEP

b) World Wide Fund

c) FAO

d) UNESCO

7. Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in which year?

a) 2022

b) 2023

c) 2026

d) 2024

Answers

1.(c) Shehan Karunatilaka

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author wins the Booker prize for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida”. Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious rewards in the world. Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan to get the award. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida dictates the story of the photographer of its title, who in 1990 wakes up dead in what appears like a celestial visa office.

2. (b) DY Chandrachud

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take his official oath on November 9, 2022. He will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit. Chandrachud is also the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. Currently, he is serving as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.

3. (a) Roger Binny

Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker of India's triumphant 1983 Word Cup campaign, has been officially elected as the 36th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Binny was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post and was elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Binny has represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs and has also served as a member of the national selection committee.

4. (d) Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji has become the first Indian woman to clock a legal sub-13 second time in 100-meter hurdles while smashing her own record at the National Open Athletics Championships in Bangaluru. She cruised to victory in 12.82 seconds while representing Railways.

5. (c) Karim Benzema

Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema won the Men’s Ballon d’Or Award 2022 for the first time. He is also the fifth Frenchmen to claim the prestigious prize, the first since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. For the first time in 16 years, neither Messi nor Ronaldo managed to make a podium finish at the 2022 Ballon d’Or award.

6. (b) World Wide Fund

World Wide Fund has released the latest ‘Living Planet Report 2022’ according to which there has been a 69 percent decline in the wildlife populations of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish across the globe in 50 years. The highest decline has been in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

7. (b) 2023

The Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in 2023. The announcement came after the 91st Annual General Meeting of BCCI gave it a green signal. The women’s Indian Premier League is set to start as a five-team tournament in 2023 immediately after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 26.