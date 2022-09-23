Current Affairs Quiz: 23 September 2022 - SAFF Women’s Championship, ICC T20I Rankings, and Cattle Control Bill

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 23 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as SAFF Women’s Championship, ICC T20I Rankings, and Cattle Control Bill among others.

1. When is the International Day of Sign Languages observed?

a) September 23

b) September 21

c) September 19

d) September 15

2. Who has won SAFF Women’s Championship 2022?

a) India

b) Nepal

c) Bangladesh

d) Sri Lanka

3. Which Indian batter has surpassed Pakistan Captain Babar Azam in the recent ICC T20I Rankings?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Hardik Pandya

d) Virat Kohli

4. Which country will hold the BRICS Chairship in 2023?

a) Brazil

b) South Africa

c) India

d) China

5. Which state government has decided to withdraw ‘Cattle Control Bill’?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Gujarat

d) Himachal Pradesh

6. Criminal procedure (Identification) Bill is associated with which Union Ministry of India?

a) Ministry of Law and Justice

b) Ministry of Defence

c) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

d) Ministry of Home Affairs

7. RBI has canceled the license of which of the following co-operative bank?

a) Laxmi Cooperative Bank

b) Saraswat Cooperative Bank

c) Bharat Cooperative Bank

d) Janata Cooperative Bank

Answers

1. (a) September 23

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed every year on September 23 to make deaf people feel like they are part of the society and community that they live in. The day highlights the significance of Sign Language which is extremely common and is very different from spoken languages.

2. (c) Bangladesh

Bangladesh won a historic victory at the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 to lift the maiden title in Kathmandu, Nepal. The championship which is also called the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Cup, is the main association football competition of the women’s national football teams. It is governed by the South Asian Football Federation.

3.(b) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has surpassed the Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam to grab No. 3 spot in the men’s T20I batting rankings. Suryakumar Yadav is now No. 3 on the batting charts with 780 points, 9 more than Babar, who had led the rankings until earlier this year.

4. (b) South Africa

The Foreign Ministers from Russia, India, China, and Brazil have extended their full support to South Africa for its BRICS Chairship in 2023 and also for holding the 15th summit. BRICS Foreign Ministers held their annual meeting on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. They were also briefed on the preparations for South Africa’s Chairship of BRICS in 2023.

5.(c) Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly had passed the ‘Cattle Control Bill’ that aimed at prohibiting the movement of stray cattle on roads and public places in the urban areas of the state. However, five months after passing the bill, the state government decided to withdraw it after massive protests against the bill.

6.(d) Ministry of Home Affairs

Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha in 2022. The bill provides a legal sanction to the police to take the physical and biological samples of the convicts as well as those accused of the crimes. The groundbreaking bill is associated with the Home Ministry.

7.(a) Laxmi Cooperative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has canceled the license of Maharashtra-based Laxmi Co-operative Bank. The reason is a lack of adequate capital. Upon the liquidation of the bank, every depositor will be entitled to receive a deposit insurance claim amounting up to Rs. 5 lakh.