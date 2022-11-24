Current Affairs Quiz: 24 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 24 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Pakistan’s new Army Chief, biodiversity heritage site, and Sangai Festival, among others.

1. Who has been named Pakistan’s new Army Chief?

a) Lt. Gen Asim Munir

b) Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

c) Lt Gen Azhar Abbas

d) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

2. Which village in Tamil Nadu has been notified as the state’s first biodiversity heritage site?

a) Navinipatti

b) Keelavalavu

c) Arittapatti

d) Kidaripatti

3. Sangai Festival is the cultural festival of which Indian State?

a) Meghalaya

b) Karnataka

c) Assam

d) Manipur

4. National Gopal Ratna Awards are associated with which Union Ministry?

a) Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

b) Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

c) Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

d) Ministry of Rural Development

5. Which city is the host of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2022?

a) Delhi

b) Lucknow

c) Chennai

d) Mumbai

6. Which country will host the inaugural Olympic E-sports Week in 2023?

a) Japan

b) Australia

c) Singapore

d) Italy

7. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day is observed every year on?

a) November 22

b) November 20

c) November 19

d) November 24

Answers

1.(a) Lt Gen Asim Munir

Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan after weeks of speculation and political tussle in the country. The Pakistan Government had confirmed earlier that it had received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff.

2.(c) Arittapatti

The Government of Tamil Nadu issued a notification declaring Arittapatti Village near Melur in Madurai district as a biodiversity heritage site. The Biodiversity Heritage site is situated in an area of 193.21 hectares and it is the first site to be notified in the Southern State. The Village is surrounded by a chain of seven barren granite hillocks that act as a watershed and support close to 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools, and three check dams.

3.(d) Manipur

The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the ‘Manipur Sangai Festival 2022’ at the Sangai Ethnic Park, in Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur District. The 10-day long festival will be held in 13 venues across 6 districts in the Northeastern state till November 30, 2022. Sangai Festival is celebrated as the festival of Oneness to encourage a sense of belongingness.

4.(b) Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced the National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022. The awards will be given to the winners on November 26 which will also be celebrated as National Milk Day. The award consists of a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh for the first rank, Rs. 3 lakh for the second rank, and Rs. 2 lakh for the third rank.

5.(a) Delhi

The Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2022 started in Delhi on November 23, 2022. It is a three-day apex-level regional strategic dialogue of the Indian Navy. The conference seeks to foster an exchange of ideas and promote deliberation on maritime issues relevant to the Indo-Pacific.

6.(c) Singapore

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Singapore will host its first-ever E-Sports week in 2023. As per the IOC, the four-day event will take place between June 22 and June 25, 2023. It will be conducted as joint collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore, and the Singapore National Olympic Committee.

7.(d) November 24

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day is observed every year on November 24. It is an auspicious occasion recognized by the Sikh community. Guru Tegh Bahadur is the 9th Sikh Guru who was a fearless leader. He fought for the rights of the people till his last breath. Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred under the rule of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.