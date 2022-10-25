Current Affairs Quiz: 25 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 21 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the Prime Minister of UK, the US Ambassador to India, Men’s 2022 World Team Chess Championship among others.

1. Who has become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK?

a) Rishi Sunak

b) Krupesh Hirani

c) Shami Chakrabarti

d) Seema Malhotra

2. Which country has been recently added by FATF to the list of high-risk countries?

a) DR Congo

b) France

c) Myanmar

d) Singapore

3. Who has become the first Indian Wrestler to win Gold Medal at U-23 World Wrestling Championships?

a) Sajan Bhanwala

b) Aman Sehrawat

c) Nitesh

d) Vikas

4. Which country has been included in 12 top chess-playing nations for Men’s 2022 World Team Chess Championship?

a) Russia

b) Japan

c) South Korea

d) India

5. ISROs’ heaviest rocket LVM3 M2 has placed how many satellites in orbit?

a) 35

b) 36

c) 31

d) 32

6. Who has been appointed as the new US Ambassador to India?

a) Elizabeth Jones

b) Atul Keshap

c) Patricia A. Lacina

d) Kenneth Juster

7. Which state has won the first position in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) Awards 2021?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Gujarat

Answers

1. (a) Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has become the first Indian-Origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The appointment of the new Prime Minister came after his predecessor Liz Truss stepped down. At the age of 42, Rishi Sunak has become the youngest and the first person of color to hold the position.

4. (c) Myanmar

The financial Action Task Force (FATF) has added Myanmar to the list of high-risk countries, known as the ‘black list’ with strategic deficiencies in the regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. Myanmar is also the third country that has been added to the list along with North Korea and Iran.

3. (b) Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat made history in wrestling as he became the first Indian wrestler to win Gold Medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain. The 16-year-old Sehrawat beat Junior European silver-medallist Ahmet Duman of Turkey 12-4 in the Finals to win Gold.

4. (d) India

In Chess, teams from 12-top chess-playing nations including India have been included in the lineup for the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem, Israel in November 2022. The other participating countries are China, Uzbekistan, France, Ukraine, Spain, the Netherlands, and Poland, among others.

5. (b) 36

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) heaviest rocket LVM3 M2 which took off from the second launch pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space center (SHAR) has successfully orbited 36 satellites of UK-based OneWeb. With this launch, LVM3 has made its entry into the commercial launch service market.

6. (a) Elizabeth Jones

The US Government has appointed senior foreign service officer Elizabeth Jones as the Charge d’Affaires ad interim at the US embassy in New Delhi. The 74-year-old was the coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts recently. The step has been taken to advance and expand the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world.

7. (c) Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has won the first position at Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) Awards 2021. The state is followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at second and third place, respectively. Gujarat also saw five special category awards while MP got three special category awards.