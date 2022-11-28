Current Affairs Quiz: 28 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 28 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Indian Olympic Association, Skyroot Aerospace, and Jio 5G Services among others.

1. Which has become the first Indian state to get Jio 5G Services in all its districts?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Madhya Pradesh

2. Which country’s President has been invited by the Government of India as a Chief Guest for Republic Day 2023 celebrations?

a) Egypt

b) United Arab Emirates

c) Israel

d) Maldives

3. Who is set to become the first woman President of the Indian Olympic Association?

a) Karnam Malleswari

b) Anju Bobby George

c) M.D. Valsamma

d) PT Usha

4. Which state will get India’s first Integrated Rocket facility by Skyroot Aerospace?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Telangana

c) Karnataka

d) Odisha

5. India retained the lead as a top tourism market of which country in 2022?

a) Thailand

b) Indonesia

c) Maldives

d) Singapore

6. Aero India 2023 will be held in which city?

a) Bengaluru

b) Hyderabad

c) Chennai

d) Delhi

7. Which cricket governing body has entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 Match?

a) England and Wales Cricket Board

b) New Zealand Cricket

c) Cricket South Africa

d) Board of Control for Cricket in India

Answers

1.(b) Gujarat

Jio rolled out its True 5G network in every headquarters of Gujarat’s 33 districts, making it the first state in India to get 100 percent coverage of 5G Services in the state. Jio has also announced that it will launch a series of True 5-G powered initiatives across Healthcare, Education, Agriculture, and Industry 4.0 in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.

2.(a) Egypt

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has announced that the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day 2023 celebrations in January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a formal invitation to the Egyptian President which was handed over to him by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 16, 2022.

3.(d) PT Usha

The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the former Indian Sprinter emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the elections to be held on December 10, 2022. PT Usha will become the first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history.

4.(b) Telangana

Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao announced that India’s first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility, by Skyroot Aerospace facility will be based in Telangana. The minister added that he will be thrilled to see Hyderabad as a Spacetech Capital of India and recalled that the Telangana government already launched a Space Tech Policy.

5.(c) Maldives

India has retained its lead as the top tourism market of Maldives in 2022. Notably, close to two lakh Indian tourists visited the Maldives in 2022 so far. India has been the biggest contributor to tourism in Maldives since 2020. The High Commission of India in Male also congratulated Maldives on securing the world’s leading destination title for 2022 at the World Travel Awards.

6.(a) Bengaluru

The 14th edition of Aero India will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Karnataka’s Bengaluru from February 13, 2023. It will be Asia’s largest aero show. The biennial show which is held for over 5 days will return to its old avatar during the 2023 edition. Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL) will organize the aero show.

7.(d) Board of Control for Cricket in India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest crowd attendance during a T20 Match. The milestone was achieved during the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022 held between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.