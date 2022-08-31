Current Affairs Quiz: 31 August 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 31 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Mikhail Gorbachev passing away, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics Games, and the 67th Filmfare Awards among others.

1. Shia Leader Muqtada al-Sadr belongs to which country?

a) Iran

b) Iraq

c) Afghanistan

d) Syria

2. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, which team has become the first to qualify for Super Four Stage?

a) Afghanistan

b) India

c) Pakistan

d) Bangladesh

3. Colin de Grandhomme, who recently announced retirement, is related to which sport?

a) Football

b) Tennis

c) Cricket

d) Badminton

4. Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away at 91, belonged to which country?

a) Germany

b) Russia

c) Ukraine

d) Poland

5. Who has been conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 67th Filmfare Awards?

a) Shatrughan Sinha

c) Shyam Benegal

c) Shekhar Kapur

d) Subhash Ghai

6. As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report, which city has been announced as the safest city in India in 2021?

a) Mumbai

b) Kolkata

c) Bangalore

d) Pune

7. Which Indian State has inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics Games?

a) Rajasthan

b) Gujarat

c) Jharkhand

d) Haryana

Answers

1.(b) Iraq

Muqtada al-Sadr is an Iraqi Shia Scholar, militia leader, and the founder of the most powerful political faction in Iraq. In the latest, Iraq went into a political crisis after Muqtada al-Sadr announced his pledge to leave Iraqi politics which led to his followers storming the Presidential Palace. He is the founder of the Sadrist movement, which is nationalist in nature and draws support from the poor people of the Shiite community across the country.

2.(a) Afghanistan

Afghanistan Cricket team has qualified for the Super four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament after beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets on August 30, 2022. This is the second time that Afghanistan has made the last four stages in the tournament since its debut in 2014.

3.(c) Cricket

Colin de Grandhomme who announced retirement played cricket for New Zealand. The 36-year-old made the decision to bring down the curtain on an impressive international career after discussions with New Zealand Cricket who agreed to release him from his Central Contract.

4.(b) Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev was a Russian and Soviet politician who served as the last leader of the Soviet Union. He served as the President of the Soviet Union from 1990 until the country’s dissolution in 1991. While in power between 1985 and 1991, he helped bring US-Soviet relations out of a deep freeze and was the last surviving Cold War leader.

5.(d) Subhash Ghai

Veteran Bollywood Director Subhash Ghai was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 67th Filmfare Awards. He is known for his iconic movies like ‘Karz’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Pardes’, and Khalnayak, among others. The director was honored for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema over the years.

6.(b) Kolkata

Kolkata has topped the list of cities with the least number of cognizable offenses per lakh of its population, making it the safest city in India in 2021, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau Report. The city scored 103.4 per 1 lakh people in terms of the number of cognizable offences, marching ahead of Pune which stood second.

7.(a) Rajasthan

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Olympic Games at the State level function in Jodhpur district. The games have started in more than 11,000 panchayats in Rajasthan. About 2 lakh 25 thousand teams will be participating in these games, in which about 30 lakh players are showing talent.