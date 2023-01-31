Current Affairs Quiz: 31 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the IMF World Economic Outlook report, the best tableau award, and the new Vice Chief of IAF.

1. Which state announced giving monthly allowance to unemployed youth from the next fiscal year?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Maharashtra

(c). Madhya Pradesh

(d). Chhattisgarh

2. In which city did National Child Science Congress begin?

(a). Mumbai

(b). Ahmedabad

(c). Varanasi

(d). Pune

3. According to the IMF World Economic Outlook report, what is India’s growth rate in 2023?

(a). 7.1%

(b). 6.9%

(c). 7.0%

(d). 6.1%

4. Which state/UT’s tableau won the best tableau award for Republic Day 2023?

(a). Uttar Pradesh

(b). Gujarat

(c). Uttarakhand

(d). Maharashtra

5. Who has been selected as the brand ambassador of NMDC recently?

(a). Nikhat Zareen

(b). Shafali Verma

(c). Harmanpreet Kaur

(d). P.V. Sindhu

6. Which Indian batsman has recently announced his retirement from cricket?

(a). Murali Vijay

(b). Shikhar Dhawan

(c). Dinesh Karthik

(d). K.L Rahul

7. Who has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force?

(a). Vivek Ram Chaudhary

(b). Birender Singh Dhanoa

(c). Rakesh Kumar Singh

(d). Amar Preet Singh

Answers:-

1. (d). Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on January 26, 2023, that unemployed youngsters in the state will be paid a monthly allowance beginning in the next fiscal year. The sum has yet to be determined, and a team is working on it. The chief minister also stated that beginning with the next fiscal year, each gram panchayat will be given $10,000 to organize tribal festivals in the Bastar division, Surguja division, and scheduled regions of the state.

2. (b). Ahmedabad

The 30th National Child Science Congress kicked off in Ahmedabad's Science City. In the virtual presence of Education Minister Kuber Dindor, Secretary of Gujarat Science and Technology Department Vijay Nahera opened the Congress. The five-day congress is being hosted by the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), Gujarat Council of Science City, and SAL Education and will finish on January 31, 2023.

3. (d). 6.1%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in FY24, maintaining its 6.1% projection in its latest World Economic Outlook, citing "resilient" domestic demand amid a tough external environment. According to the research, growth is likely to decline from 6.8% for FY23 and then rebound to 6.8% in FY25. India’s GDP growth rate is expected to be significantly higher than all its comparable economies, which is set to grow at 5.4% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024.

4. (c). Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand received first place for their tableau, with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh coming in second and third place, respectively. The tableau for Uttarakhand included the state's wildlife and religious landmarks. Reindeer, deer, and numerous birds were depicted roaming in the foreground of the tableau in the world-famous Corbett National Park. The Maharashtra tableau on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav included "Sade Tin Shaktipithe" and "Nari Shakti," while the Uttar Pradesh tableau featured Ayodhya Deepotsav.

5. (a). Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Champion and gold medalist at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to promote NMDC as its brand ambassador. NMDC is a national miner and India's largest iron ore producer. Nikhat Zareen personifies the NMDC's brand of power, courage, agility, and national pride.

6. (a). Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay, the India opener, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on January 30, 2023, calling an end to a senior career that spanned more than 16 years. Vijay played in the first two Tests of India's 2018-19 tour of Australia, with the second Test in Perth being his farewell outing for the side. The Tamil Nadu opener made his Test debut against Australia during the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

7. (d). Amar Preet Singh

Air Marshal A P Singh has been named the Indian Air Force's new Vice Chief. He will succeed Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who is retiring. Air Marshal A P Singh now serves as the Central Air Command's Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. On February 1, 2023, he will take over as Vice Chief. On December 21, 1984, he was commissioned into the IAF's fighter stream.