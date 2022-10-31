Current Affairs Quiz: 31 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 31 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the President of Brazil, and SIMBEX among others.

1.’Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ is observed in India to mark the birth anniversary of?

a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

b) Subhash Chandra Bose

c) APJ Abdul Kalam

d) Rajendra Prasad

2. Who has been elected as the new President of Brazil?

a) Jair Bolsonaro

b) Antonio Brito

c) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

d) Geraldo Alckmin

3. Who has won FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022?

a) Germany

b) Nigeria

c) Colombia

d) Spain

4. C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Uttar Pradesh

5. Maritime Bilateral Exercise, SIMBEX, is held between India and which other country?

a) Singapore

b) Japan

c) United States

d) Australia

6. Which Indian duo has won the French Open Men’s Doubles Title?

a) Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun

b) S. Sanjeeth and Manish Gupta

c) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

d) B. Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri

7. As per the World Energy Outlook 2022 report, Global emissions will peak by which year?

a) 2026

b) 2030

c) 2028

d) 2025

Answers

1.(a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed in India every year on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who played a major role in the political integration of India. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was introduced by the Government of India in 2014.

2. (c) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emerged as the President of Brazil for the third time after he defeated the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in fierce voting which was a tight race between the two politicians. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is also known as Lula, is a Brazilian Politician and trade unionist.

3.(d) Spain

Defending Champion Spain defeated Colombia by 1-0 to win FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Host India failed to clear the group stage after losing all three matches. India had previously organized the U-17 Men’s FIFA World Cup 2017 which was won by England.

4. (b) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Rs. 22,000 crores worth of C-295 military transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. the C-295 transport aircraft will be manufactured by the TATA-Airbus. This is also the first time in the country that the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing facility is being laid by the private sector.

5. (a) Singapore

SIMBEX, a maritime bilateral exercise is held between the navies of India and Singapore. The exercise is a prime example of India and Singapore’s intense maritime cooperation. The drill also emphasizes the two countries' dedication and support for boosting marine security in the Indian Ocean region.

6. (c) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Star Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 Title with a straight-game victory over Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles finals. The world's number eight pair outwit the 25th-ranked Lu and Yang in the final that lasted 48 minutes.

7.(d) 2025

The International Energy Agency released its World Energy Outlook 2022 report stating that global emissions will peak in 2025. The IEA reports are based on prevailing policy settings that witness a definitive peak in global demand for fossil fuels. This year’s report opens various questions related to the crisis, such as setbacks for clean energy transitions and government responses to energy markets.