Current Affairs Quiz: 7 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 7 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Bharat Jodo Yatra, the New name of Rajpath, and the Eastern Economic Forum among others.

1. Brazil became an Independent nation in which year?

a) 1819

b) 1822

c) 1820

d) 1825

2. Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress party will cover how many states?

a) 20

b) 11

c) 15

d) 12

3. The Government of India has decided to rename Rajpath as?

a) Kartavyapath

b) Ahimsapath

c) Nyayapath

d) Satyapath

4. India’s first Bio-Village has been set up in which state?

a) Arunachal Pradesh

b) Manipur

c) Tripura

d) Assam

5. Suella Braverman of Indian Origin has been appointed as the Home Secretary of which country?

a) United Kingdom

b) United States

c) Canada

d) Australia

6, Eastern Economic Form is hosted by which country every year?

a) Germany

b) Poland

c) Russia

d) Sweden

7. India collaborated with which country to conduct the Cyber Security Exercise for 26 countries?

a) New Zealand

b) the United Kingdom

c) Japan

d) Singapore

Answers

1.(b) 1822

Brazil celebrates its Independence Day every year on September 7. The country gained Independence in 1822 from Portugal after being ruled for over 300 years. Notably, Brazil is the largest country in both South America and Latin America and is the world’s fifth largest country by area and the seventh most populous.

2.(d) 12

Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be launched by the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi will cover total 12 states. The pad yatra will begin on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,500 kms over the course of about 150 days.

3.(a) Kartavyapath

Central Government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path ahead of its opening after redevelopment as part of Central Vista Avenue. The renaming of Rajpath, which is the Hindi Translation of Kingsway to Kartavya Path comes as part of the Central Government’s push to break away from the shackles of the colonial past.

4. (c) Tripura

Tripura Government has set up India’s 1st Bio-Village at Daspara village of the state. The concept of Bio Village 2.0 developed by the state government has been recognized as one of the best practices to attain sustainable development goals. The Daspara Bio-Village has been developed as a hamlet consisting of 64 families solely dependent on agriculture and fishery.

5. (a) United Kingdom

Suella Braverman of Indian origin has been appointed as the Home Secretary of the United Kingdom by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Suella Braverman is a British politician and a barrister who from 2020 to 2022 served as the Attorney General for England and Wales. She is the daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes.

6. (c) Russia

Eastern Economic Forum is an international forum that is held every year in Vladivostok, Russia, for the purpose of encouraging foreign investment in the Russian far east. The forum is held each year since 2015 in September. The President of Russia and the Japanese Premier have attended Eastern Economic Forum since its beginning.

7. (b) The United Kingdom

India’s National Security Council Secretariat and the UK Government in collaboration with BAE Systems successfully designed and conducted the Cyber Security Exercise for 26 countries. The exercise was conducted as part of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative-Resilience Working Group which is being led by India under the leadership of the National Cyber Security Coordinator.