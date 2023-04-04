Current Affairs Quiz: April 03 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights over the key topics given in Q&A formats such as IPL 2023, and RBI's new executive director, among several others.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India?

(a) Neeraj Nigam

(b) Ajay Maken

(c) Ashok Sinha

(d) Amit Anand

2. Which company has recently acquired Karaikal Port?

(a) Reliance Group

(b) Adani Group

(c) Hinduja Group

(d) Tata Group

3. Salim Durani, who passed away recently, was related to which field?

(a) Politics

(b) Journalism

(c) Cricket

(d) Science

4. With which country India is participating in the SLINEX-2023 Maritime Exercise?

(a) Singapore

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Seychelles

(d) Bhutan

5. Who has become the fastest Indian to take 50 wickets in IPL history?

(a) Khalil Ahmed

(b) Amit Mishra

(c) Yajuvendra Chahal

(d) Deepak Chahar

6. ISRO successfully tests reusable launch vehicles in collaboration with DRDO and which other organisation?

(a) Indian Navy

(b) Indian Air Force

(c) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

(d) Indian Army

7. Who has recently taken over as the Director General of Naval Operations?

(a) Mahesh Singh

(b) Atul Anand

(c) Ajit Kumar

(d) Sanjay Jasjit Singh

Answers:-

1. (a) Neeraj Nigam

Niraj Nigam has been appointed as Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with immediate effect. Before this, Nigam was the Director of the Regional Office of RBI, Bhopal. In his new role, he will take charge of 4 departments including consumer education and protection. The corporation has an experience of more than 3 decades in this field. Neeraj holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University in Bhopal. RBI is the central bank of India.

2. (b) Adani Group

Adani Group has acquired Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd in the Union Territory of Puducherry for Rs 1,485 crores. Adani Port CEO Karan Adani said that Adani Group is now operating 14 ports in India. From the group's side, Rs 850 crores will be spent on the development of this port. Along with this, the CEO of Adani Port said that the capacity of the port will be doubled in the next 5 years. The acquisition was completed after getting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. Karaikal Port located in the Karaikal district of Puducherry was established in 2009.

3. (c) Cricket

Former India cricketer Salim Durani passed away recently in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was 88 years old. He played 29 Test matches for India and took 75 wickets. His best performance was 10 wickets for 177 runs. In the year 1962, he played the best innings of 104 runs against the West Indies. Durani made his Test debut in early 1960 against Australia at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

4. (b) Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy, along with the Sri Lanka Navy is conducting the 10th edition of bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-2023 in Colombo from April 03, 2023. The Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan and INS Savitri, while the Sri Lankan Navy is represented by SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Samudura. In addition to this, Indian Navy's Chetak helicopters and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and BEL 412 helicopters are also participating in it. The purpose of its organization is to strengthen cooperation in the maritime sector between India and Sri Lanka. It will conclude on April 08.

5. (a) Khalil Ahmed

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals marked the record of the fastest Indian to take 50 wickets in IPL history. In the match played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Khaleel achieved this record by taking 2 wickets. Earlier, this record was registered in the name of Amit Mishra. Amit Mishra had earlier taken 50 wickets in 37 IPL matches. The record for the fastest 50 wickets in IPL history is held by South African fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada who achieved this record in only 27 IPL matches.

6. (b) Indian Air Force

In a major breakthrough, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully tested the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX). This mission was accomplished with the help of DRDO and the Indian Air Force and its testing was done from Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka. This is the first time in the world that a 'wing body' was taken to an altitude of 4.5 km with the help of a helicopter and released for an autonomous landing on the runway. The first testing of RLV was started by ISRO in 2010, but its testing was postponed due to technical reasons.

7. (b) Atul Anand

Vice Admiral Atul Anand has recently taken over as the Director General of Naval Operations. He was commissioned into the Navy on January 1, 1988. He holds MPhil and MSc in Defense and Strategic Studies and Master's and BSc degrees in Defense Studies. He has also served as Navigating Officer of INS Sharda, Rannvijay and Jyoti. Vice Admiral Atul Anand has been awarded Ativisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service.

