Current Affairs Quiz: April 21 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as the Dominic Raab, Rocket Starship, Wing Commander Dipika Mishra, Kaizad Bharucha, etc.

1. Who has become the first woman Air Force officer to receive the 'Gallantry Award'?

(a) Bhawana Kanth

(b) Deepika Mishra

(c) Avni Chaturvedi

(d) Shalija Dhami

2. Who launched the world's largest and most powerful rocket 'Starship' Key launching failure?

(a) ISRO

(b) European Space Agency

(c) NASA

(d) SpaceX

3. Which Indian company has recently achieved a market capitalization of Rs 5 lakh crore?

(a) ITC Limited

(b) Adani Power

(c) Hero MotoCorp

(d) Solar Energy Corporation of India

4. When is National Civil Services Day celebrated every year in India?

(a) 20 April

(b) 21 April

(c) 22 April

(d) 23 April

5. Which state won the National Award for best implementation of 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana'?

(a) Karnataka

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Haryana

6. Who was the Deputy Prime Minister of Britain, who has recently resigned from his post?

(a) Michael Heseltine

(b) George Brown

(c) Dominic Raab

(d) Therese Coffey

7. HDFC Bank has appointed whom as Deputy Managing Director?

(a) Aman Saxena

(b) Kaizad Bharucha

(c) Neeraj Anand

(d) Vishnu Yashvardhan

Answers:-

1. (b) Deepika Mishra

Wing Commander Deepika Mishra has become the first woman Air Force officer to receive the Gallantry Medal. The award was announced by the President on the occasion of Independence Day last year. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary honoured Deepika at an investiture ceremony held in New Delhi. She was deployed in August 2021 to provide humanitarian assistance in the floods in northern Madhya Pradesh.

2. (d) SpaceX

SpaceX has launched the world's largest and most powerful rocket 'Starship' from Texas, USA. This was the first full testing of this 120-meter-high rocket of the Starship rocket system. Shortly after launch, it exploded and resulted in vehicle failure. SpaceX told that the teams are reviewing the data, after which work will be done towards the next testing. SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk.

3. (a) ITC Limited

After a record rise in the shares of ITC Limited, the company has become the 11th company in India to achieve a market capitalization of Rs 5 lakh crore during the trading session. Earlier, 10 big companies in the country achieved a market capitalization of Rs 5 lakh crore. These big companies include Reliance Industries Limited, Infosys Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, etc. ITC Limited becomes the 8th largest company by market capitalization in India.

4. (b) 21 April

Every year on 21 April in India, National Civil Services Day is celebrated to mark the contribution of civil servants in the progress and betterment of the nation. The theme of this year’s Civil Services Day is ‘Viksit Bharat - Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile’. The Prime Minister addressed the people on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. In 2006, this day was observed for the first time in Vigyan Bhavan.

5. (a) Karnataka

For the best implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the state of Karnataka has been awarded the National Award. Between the Kharif season 2021 and 2022, an increase of 47.74% was registered in the enrollment of farmers under the scheme in the state. According to the data shared by the officials of the Agriculture Department, 16.15 lakh farmers had enrolled under the scheme in the Kharif season 2021. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was started in 2016.

6. (c) Dominic Raab

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned from his post. He was a close aide of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is accused of threatening officials in various government departments. He is the third prominent leader to be dropped from Rishi Sunak's cabinet since he took over as British Prime Minister in October last year. Dominic Raab became the Deputy Prime Minister of Britain on October 25, 2022.

7. (b) Kaizad Bharucha

Kaizad Bharucha has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank. Also, Bhavesh Jhaveri has been appointed as Executive Director for a tenure of 3 years. Recently these appointments were approved by the Reserve Bank of India. Kaizad Bharucha is a seasoned banker with over 35 years of work experience. HDFC Bank was established in the year 1994.

