Current Affairs Quiz: April 26 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as Prakash Singh Badal, World Intellectual Property Day, India's first water metro service, etc.

1. Which country will host the third in-person Quad Summit?

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) USA

(d) Japan

2. When is World Intellectual Property Day observed annually?

(a) 24 April

(b) 25 April

(c) 26 April

(d) 27 April

3. Parkash Singh Badal passed away, he was the former Chief Minister of which state?

(a) Haryana

(b) Punjab

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Himachal Pradesh

4. India's first water metro service was inaugurated in which state?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Kerala

(d) Karnataka

5. Who has been sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh?

(a) Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu

(b) Sheikh Hasina

(c) Sheikh Russell

(d) Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel

6. Who has become the fastest pacer to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket?

(a) Kagiso Rabada

(b) Mitchell Starc

(c) Shaheen Afridi

(d) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

7. Which country has recently honoured Ratan Tata with its highest civilian honour?

(a) USA

(b) France

(c) UK

(d) Australia

Answers:-

1. (a) Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told that his country will host the third in-person Quad Summit on May 24 in Sydney. This high-level meeting will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Australian PM has spoken of working closely with several partners including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Pacific Islands Forum. The Quad, a strategic security dialogue forum between Australia, India, Japan and the United States was formed in 2007.

2. (c) 26 April

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated every year on April 26 all over the world. Its purpose is to promote awareness of intellectual property. This day was established in 1999. The theme for the year 2023 is "Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity". The World Intellectual Property Organization was established in 1967. Its headquarter is in Geneva, Switzerland. India became a member of this organization in 1975.

3. (b) Punjab

The senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal, who was the Chief Minister of Punjab for 5 consecutive times passed away at the age of 95. On his death, the central government announced 2 days of national mourning. Late Parkash became the CM of Punjab for the first time in the year 1970. He was last in this post in 2017. He was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1957 from the Shiromani Akali Dal. He became a Union Minister in 1977 in the former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's government.

4. (c) Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's first water metro service in Kochi, Kerala. Under this, the travel of people to Kochi and 10 nearby islands will become convenient. This water metro project has been started with the funding of the Kerala government and the German agency KFW with an investment of Rs 100 crore. This will connect 10 islands of Kochi, as well as it will cover a distance of 78 kilometres, 78 electric boats have been added to this metro. 38 terminals have also been built for its operation.

5. (a) Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu

Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu was sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury administered the oath of office to Shahabuddin. He was elected unopposed on February 13. Outgoing President Mohammad Abdul Hamid congratulated the newly-elected President. Mohammad Shahabuddin was born in 1949 in the northwestern Pabna district. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh is Sheikh Hasina and the currency here is 'Bangladeshi Taka'.

6. (c) Shaheen Afridi

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has become the fastest pacer to take 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He left South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada behind in this matter. Shaheen achieved this feat in the 143rd T20 match. Rabada achieved his 200 T20 wickets by playing 146 T20 matches. Also, he has become the youngest player to achieve this title.

7. (d) Australia

The Government of Australia has conferred the 'Order of Australia', the country's highest civilian honour on Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. Ratan Tata has been a supporter of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was to be finalized in 2022. Australia's High Commissioner in India Barry O'Farrell has given this information.

