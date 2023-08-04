Current Affairs Quiz: August 04 2023- India's No.1 Chess Player

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as India's No.1 Chess Player etc.

1. Who has become India's number 1 chess player?

(a) Viswanathan Anand

(b) R. Praggnananda

(c) Gukesh D

(d) Pantala Harikrishna

2. Who jointly launched the 'Study in India Portal'?

(a) S. Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan

(b) Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan

(c) Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar

(d) Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Which Indian cricketer has announced his retirement recently?

(a) Umesh Yadav

(b) Manoj Tiwary

(c) Rishabh Pant

(d) Dinesh Karthik

4. Who has launched the mobile application 'Rajmargyatra'?

(a) NIC

(b) NHAI

(c) C-DAC

(d) NITI Aayog

5. Who has been appointed as the new President of Qualcomm India?

(a) Savi Soin

(b) Ajay Nadar

(c) Ashok Sinha

(d) Mahesh Awasthi

6. Which portal has been launched to monitor child care institutions across the country?

(a) Raksha Portal

(b) Masi Portal

(c) Kavach Portal

(d) Bal Suraksha Portal

7. Which organization has recently launched 'Jaldost Airboat'?



(a) National Aerospace Laboratories

(b) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

(c) DRDO

(d) Garuda Aerospace

Answer:-

1. (c) Gukesh D

Leaving behind Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, 17-year-old Grandmaster Gukesh D has become India's number 1 chess player. Gukesh has left behind Anand in the live ratings of Classic Chess. Gukesh is also the third Indian after Anand and Pantala Harikrishna to enter the world's top 10. Viswanathan Anand has slipped in the live world rankings only twice since 1986.

2. (a) S. Jaishankar and Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar jointly launched the Study in India (SII) portal in New Delhi. The portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify education for international students in India. With its help, comprehensive information about Indian higher education institutions can be obtained.

3. (b) Manoj Tiwary

India and Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Tiwary last played for India in 2015, when the Indian team toured Zimbabwe, scoring 34 runs in three ODIs. Tiwari is currently the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports of West Bengal.

4. (b) NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an integrated mobile application 'Rajmargyatra'. It aims to provide comprehensive information and a better grievance redressal facility to the National Highway users. Fastag services have been added to this app.

5. (a) Savi Soin

Smartphone processor maker Qualcomm on August 3 appointed Savi Soin as the President of Qualcomm India. Along with this, he will also hold the post of Senior Vice President of Qualcomm India. Rajen Vagadia was the President of Qualcomm India for the last five years. Qualcomm is an American multinational company.

6. (b) Masi Portal

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has launched an application 'MASI' (Monitoring App for Seamless Inspection-MASI) - Monitoring App for real time monitoring of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and their inspection system across the country. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that since 2014, 27,085 children have been adopted.

7. (a) National Aerospace Laboratories

Recently, National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has launched JALDOST airboat. It is an airboat that moves on water, it is designed to remove floating waste in water. The National Aerospace Laboratories is a part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), established in the year 1959.

