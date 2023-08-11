Current Affairs Quiz: August 11 2023- 9th India- International MSME Expo and Summit 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as UPI Lite etc.

1. Who inaugurated the 9th India- International MSME Expo and Summit 2023 in New Delhi?

(a) Manoj Sinha

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Rajnath Singh

(d) Arvind Kejriwal

2. Which state assembly has passed a resolution urging the Center to change the name of the state?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Assam

(d) Kerala

3. Reserve Bank of India has proposed to increase the payment limit for UPI Lite to how much?

(a) 500

(b) 700

(c) 1000

(d) 1500

4. Who has been awarded the Tech Startup of the Year (AI) at the 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards?

(a) Dream 11

(b) Garuda Aerospace

(c) Cred

(d) Jio Haptik

5. Which insurance company has launched premium payment through WhatsApp and UPI?

(a) Bajaj Allianz

(b) Tata AIA

(c) HDFC Life Insurance

(d) ICICI Prudential

6. India's first post office near LoC has been inaugurated in which district of Jammu and Kashmir?

(a) Udhampur

(b) Kupwara

(c) Rajouri

(d) Kishtwar

Answer:-

1. (a) Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has inaugurated the 9th India International MSME Expo and Summit 2023 in New Delhi. More than 40 exhibitors from Jammu and Kashmir participated in this expo. Along with this, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated a District One Product (ODOP) box of Jammu and Kashmir.

2. (d) Kerala

The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Center to change the name of the state to "Keralam" in the constitution and all office records. The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was passed unanimously. There are many theories about the origin of the name 'Kerala'. The earliest epigraphic record to mention Kerala is Emperor Ashoka's Edict II of 257 BC.

3. (a) 500

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to increase the per transaction limit for UPI Lite in offline mode from Rs 200 to Rs 500. With this, users will be able to make payments up to Rs.500 easily. The limit for low value digital payments in offline mode including National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and UPI Lite is Rs.2000.

4. (d) Jio Haptik

Jio Haptik has been awarded the Tech Startup of the Year (Artificial Intelligence) award at the 13th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards. Aakriti Vaish is the CEO and co-founder of Jio Haptic. This award was organized by Entrepreneur India. The Entrepreneur India Awards recognize the country's most innovative entrepreneurs and businesses across various sectors.

6. (b) Kupwara

India's first post office near LoC has been inaugurated in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. This post office is located on the banks of the Kishanganga River near the Line of Actual Control (LoC). Pin code of this post office is 193224.

