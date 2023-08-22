Current Affairs Quiz: August 22 2023- BRICS Summit 2023

1. The 15th summit of the BRICS group is being held under the chairmanship of which country?

(a) Brazil

(b) India

(c) China

(d) South Africa

2. In which state has the Mukhyamantri Sikho-Kamao Yojana been launched?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Bihar

3. Who has become the second Indian to reach the final of Chess World Cup?

(a) Krishnan Sasikiran

(b) Nihal Sarin

(c) R. Praggnanandha

(d) Pentala Harikrishna

4. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has signed an MoU with which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Education

(b) Ministry of Mines

(c) Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

(d) Ministry of Defense

5. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Nepal?

(a) Bishombhar Prasad Shrestha

(b) Rambaran Yadav

(c) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'

(d) None of these

6. Who launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP)?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Rajnath Singh

(c) Nitin Gadkari

(d) Smriti Irani

7. Where was the 20th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' Meeting held?

(a) Malaysia

(b) India

(c) Indonesia

(d) Thailand

Answer:-

1. (d) South Africa

The 15th summit of the BRICS grouping of the world's major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is being held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, hosted by South Africa. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached South Africa to participate in it. This is the first in-person BRICS summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first BRISK summit was organized in the year 2009. Brazil, Russia, India and China are its founding members.

2. (a) Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched the Chief Minister's Seekho-Kamao scheme in the state. Under this scheme, on-the-job training is being provided on the lines of 'learn and earn along with skill development'. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the scheme by distributing contract letters to the youth.

3. (c) R. Praggnanandha

18-year-old Indian chess player R Praggnanandhaa has become the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the final of the Chess World Cup. R Praggnanandha defeated world number three Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals. He will face Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the final. R Praggnanandhaa has also become the youngest player to reach the final of the Chess World Cup.

4. (c) Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has signed an MoU with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Under this, a revenue target of Rs 4,350 crore has been set for 2023-24. IREDA is a Mini Ratna Company under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

5. (a) Bishombhar Prasad Shrestha

Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Bishombhar Prasad Shrestha as the Chief Justice of Nepal. Earlier, the parliamentary hearing committee had unanimously supported Shrestha for the post. Bishombhar Prasad Shrestha has been appointed for the next 14 months.

6. (c) Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the India New Car Assessment Program (India NCAP) in New Delhi, which aims to enhance road safety by raising vehicle safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India. This assessment program will start from 1 October 2023 and will be based on Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

7. (c) Indonesia

India participated in the 20th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' Meeting in Semarang, Indonesia. Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce represented India. The main agenda of this year's meeting was the timely review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) which was signed in 2009.

