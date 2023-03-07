Current Affairs Quiz: March 07 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for competitive exams. In today’s session, exam-related questions have been compiled with their respective answers. The topics include Exercise Fringex-23, National Photography Award, etc.

1. Where is the Indo-France joint military exercise Fringex-23 being held?

(a) Pithoragarh

(b) Thiruvananthapuram

(c) Srinagar

(d) Jaipur

2. Who has taken over as the 28th Controller General of Accounts?

(a) Soma Roy Burman

(b) SS Dubey

(c) Ashwini Vaishnaw

(d) Sumit Tyagi

3. Who has taken oath as the CM of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term?

(a) Phagu Chauhan

(b) Conrad Sangma

(c) Prestone Tynsong

(d)Prem Tamang

4. With whom the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has collaborated to launch 'FinImPower'?

(a) UNESCO

(b) UN Women India

(c) National Women's Commission

(d) World Bank

5. Who has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland?

(a) Yanthungo Patton

(b) Neiphiu Rio

(c) T. R. Zeliang

(d) Prem Tamang

6. Who won the Professional Photographer of the Year award at the 8th National Photography Awards?

(a) Shashi Kumar Ramachandran

(b) Arun Saha

(c) Shipra Das

(d) Sudipto Das

7. Who has taken oath as the First Woman Minister of Nagaland?

(a) Salhoutuonou Kruse

(b) Hekani Jakhalu

(c) Keneizhakho Nakhro

(d) Azheto Zhimomi

Answers:-

1. (b) Thiruvananthapuram

The first joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the French Army FRINGEX-23 (FRINX-2023) is to be held on 07 and 08 March 2023 at Pangod Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The purpose of this alliance is to promote coordination and cooperation between the armies of the two countries at the strategic level. Talking about other exercises between the two countries includes the Naval exercise 'Varun', the joint Air Force exercise 'Garuda' and the bilateral military exercise 'Shakti'.

2. (b) SS Dubey

Indian Civil Accounts Service officer S.S. Dubey takes charge as Controller General of Accounts (CGA). He is the 28th Controller General of Accounts of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Apart from working with the Government of India, he holds experience in the United Nations for 5 years. He has served as joint secretary and financial advisor to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region. CGA is the Principal Accounts Advisor to the Government of India. It functions under the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance. It is not a constitutional body.

3. (b) Conrad Sangma

The National People's Party Chief Konrad Sangma took oath as the CM of India's northeastern state of Meghalaya for the second time in a row. PM Modi also attended his swearing-in ceremony. Meghalaya’s Governor Fagu Chauhan administered the oath to a 12-member Council of Ministers, in which NPP's Preston Tynsong and BJP's Alexander Lalu Heck were also present. Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar have been sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. The National People's Party was given the status of a national party on 7 June 2019. It is Northeast India’s first political party to have achieved this status.

4. (b) UN Women India

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and UN Women India joined hands together to launch a new programme “FinEmPower” which aims to empower women towards financial security. In commemoration of International Women's Day, BSE and UN Women India organised the 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative to accelerate investment for women leaders and entrepreneurs in BSE. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE and Susan Ferguson, representative of UN Women India jointly attended the function 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality'.

5. (b) Neiphiu Rio

NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for his fifth term. He administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor La Ganesan. Along with this, TR Zeliang and Y Patton took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. Significantly, the NDPP-BJP alliance won 37 seats in the 60-member house in the recently concluded state assembly elections. Many people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda participated in this oath ceremony.

6. (a) Shashi Kumar Ramachandran

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan conferred the 8th National Photography Awards in New Delhi. Under this, a total of 13 awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award were given. Shipra Das was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Professional Photographer of the Year award was given to Shashi Kumar Ramachandran, while Arun Saha won the Amateur Photographer of the Year award.

7. (a) Salhoutuonou Kruse

Salhoutuonuo Kruse is the first woman MLA elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. She took oath in Shillong as the Nagaland Minister in the presence of PM Modi. The all-party government is formed in Nagaland under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio of NDDP. Salhoutuonuo Kruse defeated independent candidate Kenizhakho Nkharo from the West Angami seat. Besides Kruse, another NDPP candidate Hekani Jakhlu from the Dimapur-III constituency also won the elections. Kruse completed his pre-university in 1986 from Kohima College.

