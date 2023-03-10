Current Affairs Quiz: March 10 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A format such as China’s President, BIMSTEC Meeting, Nepal’s President, etc.

1. India has signed an MoU with which country on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership?

(a) Japan

(b) France

(c) Australia

(d) USA

2. Who has been elected for the third term as the President of China?

(a) Hu Jintao

(b) Li Yuanchao

(c) Xi Jinping

(d) Han Zheng

3. Who has recently become the first woman to command a frontline combat unit of the Indian Air Force?

(a) Shalija Dhami

(b) Shiva Chauhan

(c) Aavni Chaturvedi

(d) Shivangi Singh

4. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has become the new Prime Minister of which country?

(a) Qatar

(b) Bahrain

(c) Oman

(d) United Arab Emirates

5. Which country chaired the 19th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting?

(a) India

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Thailand

(d) Bhutan

6. Who has been elected as the third President of Nepal?

(a) Sher Bahadur Deuba

(b) Subhash Chandra Nembang

(c) Ram Baran Yadav

(d) Ram Chandra Poudel

7. The five-day 'Yashang festival' In which state is it being organized?

(a) Bihar

(b) Manipur

(c) Assam

(d) Rajasthan

Answers:

1. (d) USA

India and US collectively signed an MoU on Semiconductor Supply Chain and Innovation Partnership. It was signed in New Delhi today between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The India-US commercial dialogue has also been resumed to discuss cooperation to open up new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

2. (c) Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping was elected the President of China for the third time. In October last year, the annual meeting of the People's Party was held where Xi Jinping was chosen as the top leader of the National People's Congress. A record 2,952 votes were cast in favour of electing Xi Jinping as the President, while not a single vote was cast against it. Xi Jinping became the President of the People's Republic of China in the year 2013. Along with this, he has also been elected as the chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

3. (a) Shalija Dhami

The Group Captain Shaliza Dhami of the Indian Air Force has been given Frontline Combat in the Western Sector. She will be the first woman to command a combat unit in all three services. Group Captain Dhami was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2003 as a helicopter pilot and has over 2,800 hours of flying experience. Women have been inducted into the Indian Air Force for more than 30 years.

4. (a) Qatar

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the new Prime Minister of the country. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Sheikh Khaled replaced bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. Sheikh Mohammed has served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2016. Qatar is a peninsular Arab country, its capital is Doha and its currency is the Qatari Riyal.

5. (c) Thailand

Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh participates in the 19th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting virtually from Bangkok. The meeting was hosted under the chairmanship of Thailand. During this meeting, the ministers approved several documents including the Rules of Procedure for the Core BIMSTEC System. BIMSTEC is an international organization of seven South Asian and South East Asian countries. It was established on 6 June 1997 through the Bangkok Declaration. Its headquarters are located in Dhaka.

6. (d) Ram Chandra Poudel

Ram Chandra Poudel has won the presidential election held in Nepal and has been elected as the third President of Nepal. Paudel defeated his rival Subhash Chandra Nembang in this election. He will replace the current President Vidya Devi Bhandari. Poudel got 33,802 votes in the Nepalese presidential election, while his rival Subhash Chandra Nembwang got 15,518 votes. He was the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal from 1999 to 2002. He was born on 15 October 1944 in Tanhun, Nepal.

7. (b) Manipur

The five-day Yashang festival began in Manipur on 7 March 2023. This festival is celebrated for five days in the spring (February-March) season starting from the full moon day. This festival is celebrated by the Meetei community who are mainly Hindus. it is also organized at the time of Holi. All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) has organized a five-day sports meet on the occasion. Yashang festival is considered one of the major festivals of Manipur. The main attraction of this festival is Thabal Chongba, a traditional Manipuri folk dance.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: March 09 2023