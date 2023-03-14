Current Affairs Quiz: March 14 2023

Current Affairs Quiz for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as SCO Tourism Ministers' Meeting, and Harry Brook, among several others.

1. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tourism Ministers' meeting will be held in which city in India?

(a) Varanasi

(b) Jaipur

(c) Patna

(d) Ujjain

2. Who is organizing the third edition of the ‘La Perouse’ Exercise?

(a) India

(b) USA

(c) France

(d) UK

3. Who won the Men's Player of the Month award for the month of February?

(a) Harry Brook

(b) Shubman Gill

(c) Jos Buttler

(d) Virat Kohli

4. India has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with which country for cooperation in the field of research?

(a) Sweden

(b) Switzerland

(c) Norway

(d) Portugal

5. In which city is the G20 Flower Festival being organized?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Mumbai

(c) Guwahati

(d) New Delhi

6. Who has been appointed as the independent director of the Indian public sector undertaking Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam?

(a) Umesh Sinha

(b) Ajay Garg

(c) Shashikant Jagannath Wani

(d) Dinesh Mohanty

7. Ashleigh Gardner wins the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for the month of February. Which country is the player from?

(a) England

(b) South Africa

(c) Australia

(d) New Zealand

Answers:-

1. (a) Varanasi

India is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) tourism ministers' meeting. According to this, SCO Tourism Ministers' meeting is being organized in Varanasi. Varanasi (Kashi) has been designated as the first cultural capital of SCO. Presently India is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Before this, the second tourism expert working group meeting is being organized on March 14 and 15, 2023. SCO was established in 2001, its headquarter is located in Beijing, China.

2. (c) France

The third edition of the multilateral exercise La Perouse is being organized from 13 to 14 March 2023 in the Indian Ocean region. This biennial exercise 'La Perouse' is organized by the French Navy. Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Navy and United States Navy and Indian Navy are participating in this exercise. From the Indian side, the indigenously built Guided Missile Frigate INS Sahyadri and Fleet Tanker INS Jyoti are participating in the exercise.

3. (a) Harry Brook

ICC has announced the Player of the Month Awards for the month of February. England's young cricketer Harry Brook won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award. This is the second time that Harry Brook has won this award. Brook won the award leaving behind Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and West Indies spinner Gudakesh Moti who were in the race for the award. Last month this award was won by India's young cricketer Shubman Gill.

4. (a) Sweden

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of India and The Swedish Foundation for International Cooperation in Research and Higher Education (STINT) of Sweden have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC). Its objective is to promote research networking among research institutions. Both these institutes will facilitate the mobility of researchers through their regular funding programmes. Sweden is a Scandinavian nation, its capital is Stockholm.

5. (d) New Delhi

The G20 Flower Festival is being organized at Connaught Plaza in New Delhi from 11 March. Its purpose is to emphasize the diversity of the G20 participants and guest countries. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurated this festival being organized in Central Park. It is being organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council. G20 countries like the Netherlands, Japan and Singapore are participating in it.

6. (c) Shashikant Jagannath Wani

The Ministry of Power has appointed Shashikant Jagannath Wani as the independent director of the Indian public sector undertaking Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN). He has been appointed for a period of three years or till further orders. Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam is an Indian public sector undertaking and it was established in 1988. It is involved in hydroelectric power generation and distribution.

7. (c) Australia

Australia's star player Ashleigh Gardner won the Women's Player of the Month award for the month of February. She left behind the other two players involved in this race, South African opener Laura Wolvaardt and England all-rounder Nate Sciver-Brunt. Also, she played an important role in getting his team the T20 World Cup title. The Women's Player of the Month award for January 2023 was won by Grace Scrivens (England).

