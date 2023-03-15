Current Affairs Quiz: March 15 2023

Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as GPT-4 Chatbot, and LIC MD, among several others.

1. What is India’s rank in the list of most polluted countries on the World Air Quality Index?

(a) 6th

(b) 10th

(c) 8th

(d) 15th

2. Who has launched the new Artificial Intelligence Chatbot GPT-4?

(a) OpenAI

(b) Google

(c) Signature AI

(d) Twitter

3. Who has become the first woman loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express train?

(a) Shiva Chauhan

(b) Mira Nayak

(c) Aditi Singh

(d) Surekha Yadav

4. Who has been promoted to the Managing Director of LIC recently?

(a) Tablesh Pandey

(b) BC Patnaik

(c) Sanjeev Mehta

(d) Siddharth Mohanty

5. When is World Consumer Rights Day celebrated?

(a) 13 March

(b) 14 March

(c) 15 March

(d) 16 March

6. In India, who is appointed as the ambassador of the initiative 'She Changes Climate'?

(a) Poornima Devi Burman

(b) Licypriya Kangujam

(c) Shreya Ghodawat

(d) Anushka Sharma

7. Which company has recently got the status of Infrastructure Finance Company from RBI?

(a) IREDA

(b) Bharat Dynamics

(c) NTPC

(d) Coal India

Answers:-

1. (c) 8th

Swiss firm IQAir has recently released the 'World Air Quality Report-2022'. In this list, 39 Indian cities are included in the top 50 polluted cities. As per the data, the PM2.5 level of the most polluted Indian cities was recorded at 53.3 in the World Air Quality. According to the report, India is the eighth most polluted country in the world in 2022, declining from the fifth position last year. In this report, it has been said that in terms of the worst air quality in the Central and South Asian region, the condition of India and Pakistan is not good.

2. (a) OpenAI

America's artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI has launched a new artificial intelligence chatbot GPT-4 after the success of ChatGPT. It is being seen as the successor of ChatGPT. Chatbot firm OpenAI says that the GPT-4 is more creative and reliable, as well as being much more advanced than the previous model, the GPT-3. Chatbot GPT-4 will be available now to ChatGPT Plus customers, who pay $20 per month for premium access to the service.

3. (d) Surekha Yadav

Asia's first woman loco pilot Surekha Yadav has become the first woman loco pilot of India's semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. In this context, Central Railway informed that loco pilot Surekha Yadav operated the semi-high speed train between Solapur station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. She became India's first woman loco pilot in 1988. In the year 2011, she had the distinction of becoming Asia's first woman loco pilot. She hails from the Satara district of the western Maharashtra region.

4. (a) Tablesh Pandey

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has promoted Tablesh Pandey as Managing Director. At present, there are four Managing Directors of LIC. His appointment will be effective from April 1, 2023. Pandey will replace the current Managing Director of the company BC Patnaik. Tablesh Pandey is currently the Executive Director of LIC. Along with these, M. Jagannath has also been appointed as the MD of LIC. Last week, LIC appointed Siddharth Mohanty as interim chairman for three months from March 14.

5. (c) 15 March

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on 15 March. This year, the theme is "Empowering Consumers at the Speed ​​of Clean Energy". The beginning of the day was inspired by a speech on consumer rights by former US President John F. Kennedy. This day is celebrated to increase awareness about the rights of consumers. The beginning of this special occasion of World Consumer Day is considered from 1983.

6. (b) Shreya Ghodawat

Shreya Ghodawat has been appointed as the ambassador of the initiative ‘She Changes Climate’. It is a global campaign to raise awareness of the important role women play in accelerating climate action. It is a global non-profit organization. This organization has launched a special initiative called 'Embrace Equity' for International Women's Day.

7. (a) IREDA

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has got the status of Infrastructure Finance Company from the Reserve Bank of India. It was earlier known as an ‘Investment and Credit Company (ICC)’ and was classified as With IFC status, IREDA will be able to take higher risk in RE financing. IREDA was formed in 1987 as a statutory and autonomous organization under the Government of India. It functions under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: March 14 2023