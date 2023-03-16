Current Affairs Quiz: March 16 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as Honeywell International New CEO, IBA Women’s Boxing Match, and New US Ambassador, among several others.

1. Who has been selected by the US Senate as the next US Ambassador to India?

(a) Kenneth Juster

(b) Atul Keshap

(c) Eric Garcetti

(d) A. Elizabeth Jones

2. In which city is the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship being organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Guwahati

(c) Bengaluru

(d) Patna

3. According to the report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which is the world's largest importing country of weapons?

(a) China

(b) India

(c) France

(d) Qatar

4. Sameer Khakhar has passed away, he was related to which field?

(a) Journalism

(b) Acting

(c) Medical

(d) Singing

5. With which country's Central Bank has the RBI signed an agreement to promote innovation in financial products?

(a) Australia

(b) Japan

(c) UAE

(d) Italy

6. Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Honeywell International?

(a) Vimal Kapoor

(b) Ajay Mathur

(c) Ravi Chikara

(d) Mridul Agarwal

7. India and the World Bank have signed an agreement for the construction of the Green National Highway Corridor Project in how many states?

(a) 04

(b) 05

(c) 06

(d) 07

Answers:-

1. (c) Eric Garcetti

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is made the next US Ambassador to India. The US Senate confirmed his appointment. The Senate voted by a margin of 52-42 to advance Garcetti's nomination to be the US Ambassador to India. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee also voted in favour of Garcetti becoming India's ambassador. US President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti for the post for the first time in July 2021. He got this post almost two years after being nominated.

2. (a) New Delhi

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi. The Boxing Federation of India is hosting the prestigious tournament from March 15 to 26. On this occasion, the Union Minister said that 324 women boxers from around 65 countries are participating in the championship in 12 weight categories. He further said that India has moved up from 44th position to 3rd position in the latest International Boxing Association, IBA world rankings.

3. (b) India

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, the world's five largest arms importers during 2018-22 were India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China. According to a report released by defence think-tank SIPRI, India remained the world's top weapons importer, but its imports declined by 11 per cent between 2013-17 and 2018-22. The five largest arms exporters were the United States, Russia, France, China and Germany. Pakistan was the world's eighth-largest arms importer during 2018-22.

4. (b) Acting

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away at the age of 71. He was best known for her role in the 1980s Doordarshan's popular serial serial 'Nukkad'. Since then he had become famous. He had worked in the best films like Shahenshah, Mera Shikar, Guru, Parinda, and Hatred Ki Aandhi. Apart from this, Sameer was also seen in G5's web series Sunflower. In recent times he appeared in the Prime Video series 'Farzi'.

5. (c) UAE

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of UAE have signed an MoU to promote innovation in financial products and services. As per the MoU, both the central banks will work together to explore Central Bank Digital Currencies and examine interoperability between Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The MoU also includes sharing technical cooperation on matters related to fintech and financial products and services.

6. (a) Vimal Kapoor

Honeywell International has recently appointed Vimal Kapoor as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company and he will assume his post on June 01. Honeywell International is an American publicly traded conglomerate headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Adamjic, who has been Honeywell's CEO since 2017, will continue to serve as executive chairman.

7. (a) 04

India and the World Bank have signed a loan agreement for the construction of the Green National Highway Corridor project in four states. It includes the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The pact includes the construction of 781 km in these states with loan assistance of $500 million. The World Bank was established in July 1944 and its current president is David Malpass.

