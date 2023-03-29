Current Affairs Quiz: March 29 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as the New Vice President of IBA, SCO meeting, etc.

1. Which bank has recently issued its first electronic bank guarantee?

(a) Union Bank Of India

(b) Bandhan Bank

(c) Axis Bank

(d) Yes Bank

2. How many crore rupees have been approved by the central government to set up public EV charging stations?

(a) 800 Crore

(b) 600 Crore

(c) 700 Crore

(d) 900 Crore

3. The government extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking till when?

(a) 30 June 2023

(b) 31 March 2023

(c) 30 July 2023

(d) 30 August 2023

4. Which country has recently launched the National Genome Strategy?

(a) Qatar

(b) India

(c) United Arab Emirates

(d) China

5. In which city the SCO National Security Advisors meeting will be held?

(a) Beijing

(b) New Delhi

(c) Moscow

(d) Astana

6. Who has been elected as the Vice President of the International Boxing Association (IBA)?

(a) Ajay Singh

(b) Gagan Mohanty

(c) Vijender Singh

(d) Marry Com

7. In which state the World Bank approved a loan of US $ 363 million for clean drinking water?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Assam

(c) Bihar

(d) Karnataka

Answers:-

1. (d) Yes Bank

Yes Bank has collaborated with National e-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) to issue its first Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG). It involves digital stamping and signature, thereby reducing the time taken for issuing bank guarantees. This bank was established in 2004 and its headquarter is located in Mumbai. The current CEO of Yes Bank is Prashant Kumar.

2. (a) 800 Crore

To set up seven thousand 432 public fast charging stations across the country, the Central Government has approved eight hundred crore rupees under the FAME scheme Phase-2. The government has formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme in 2015 to improve the infrastructure required for the large-scale use of electric vehicles. The first phase of this scheme was approved for a period of 2 years starting on April 01, 2015.

3. (a) 30 June 2023

The government has again extended the deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar. Giving some more time to the taxpayers, the government has extended the last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar to June 30, 2023. So far more than 51 crore PAN cards have been linked with Aadhaar. Those who have been allotted a PAN card by 1st July 2017 and are also eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number will have to compulsorily link their Aadhaar and PAN by 30th June 2023. At the same time, it is not necessary to link PAN and Aadhaar for residents of Meghalaya, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

4. (c) United Arab Emirates

The UAE recently launched its National Genome Strategy which aims to support the development and implementation of genomic programmes. The strategy will run for ten years and will focus on meeting the country's public health priorities. The Emirates Genome Council, established in 2021, will oversee the National Genome Strategy. The launch event was also attended by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

5. (b) New Delhi

A meeting of the National Security Advisors of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is being organized in New Delhi. NSA Ajit Kumar Doval is presiding over this meeting. Many high-level representatives of Central Asian countries are personally participating in it. Pakistan and China are also likely to attend the SCO-NSA meeting virtually. Currently, SCO includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was established in the year 2001 and its headquarter is in Beijing. Significantly, India is presiding over the SCO this year.

6. (a) Ajay Singh

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh has been elected as the vice president of the International Boxing Association (IBA). Ajay Singh's appointment was confirmed during the IBA Board of Directors meeting held after the conclusion of the Women's World Championship. He has become the third Vice President of IBA and will hold the post till 2026 along with Volodymyr Prodivus of Ukraine and Abdulmutalim Abkarov of Serbia. IBA was established in the year 1946 and its headquarter is in Lausanne, Switzerland.

7. (d) Karnataka

The World Bank has approved a loan of US $ 363 million for the supply of clean drinking water from taps to 2 million rural households in Karnataka. A World Bank statement said that about 77 per cent of Karnataka's area is arid or semi-arid, as well as there is a shortage of groundwater in this area and the quality of water is also continuously deteriorating. The World Bank was established in 1944 and its headquarter is located in Washington, DC.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: March 28 2023