Current Affairs Quiz: March 30 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as Passport Index Points 2023, Project Akashteer and ASSOCHAM New President, among several others.

1. What is India’s rank in the recently released Passport Index Points?

(a) 141th

(b) 142th

(c) 143th

(d) 144th

2. Under ‘Project Akashteer’ the Ministry of Defense has agreed with which organisation?

(a) Bharat Electronics Limited

(b) Tata Group

(c) DRDO

(d) NewSpace India Limited

3. Who has taken over as the new President of Assocham?

(a) Sanjay Nair

(b) Ajay Singh

(c) Sumant Sinha

(d) Ravi Kohli

4. Who has been appointed by Star Sports as its new brand ambassador?

(a) Ranveer Singh

(b) Anushka Sharma

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Akshay Kumar

5. In which city was the first International Quantum Communication Conclave organized?

(a) Jaipur

(b) Mumbai

(c) Bengaluru

(d) New Delhi

6. Who has become the highest wicket-taker in the T20I format of cricket?

(a) Shakib Al Hasan

(b) Ravindra Jadeja

(c) Adam Zampa

(d) Kuldeep Yadav

7. Who conducted the ‘Regional Level Search and Rescue Exercise’ in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh?

(a) Indian Army

(b) Indian Coast Guard

(c) Indian Navy

(d) Indian Air Force

Answers:-

1. (d) 144th

As per the latest update of the Passport Index, India's mobility score has gone down, resulting in a significant drop in India's ranking this year. India is in the 144th position in this ranking. Before the pandemic in 2019, India's mobility score was 71, which increased to 73 in 2022. According to the report for the year 2023, this score has come down to 70. Apart from India, the ranking of other big Asian countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, China and Thailand has declined. Passport Index is an interactive passport ranking tool backed by Arton Capital based on the reach of a country's passport to other countries.

2. (a) Bharat Electronics Limited

The Defense Ministry has signed 3 contracts with domestic manufacturers at a total cost of about Rs 5400 crore to enhance the country's defence capabilities. The first contract has been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for automatic air defence control and reporting systems ‘Project Akashteer’ worth Rs 1982 crore. This project is related to effectively operating the air defence units of the Indian Army in an integrated manner.

3. (b) Ajay Singh

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh has taken over as the president of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He has replaced Sumant Sinha, Managing Director of Renew Power who has completed his term in the Chamber. Also, Sanjay Nair, founder and chairman of Sorin Investment Fund has become the new senior vice-president of ASSOCHAM. ASSOCHAM is a non-governmental trade association based in India and it was established in 1920.

4. (a) Ranveer Singh

Star Sports Network, a channel owned by Walt Disney India has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Last week, the Bollywood actor replaced Indian batsman Virat Kohli to become the most valuable celebrity in 2022. After being chosen as the brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh said that this brand is synonymous with sports in India. Star Sports Network (Star Sports) is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company India.

5. (d) New Delhi

The first International Quantum Communication Conclave was organized from March 27 to 28, 2023 in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that India's first quantum computing-based telecom network link has now started in the national capital. The system has been developed by the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a telecom technology development centre under the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

6. (a) Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become the highest wicket-taker in the T20I format. Shakib Al Hasan has now registered 136 wickets. Shakib achieved this feat against Ireland. In terms of most wickets, he has left behind Tim Southee of New Zealand who has 134 wickets in his name. Significantly, all-rounder Shakib is currently the world's number 1 all-rounder in the ICC rankings.

7. (b) Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard conducted a regional-level search and rescue exercise from March 28 to 29, 2023 at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The objective was to create a simulated situation resembling a real contemporary maritime disaster scenario and to highlight the working methods of a large-scale rescue operation. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue force in India. It was established on 18 August 1978, its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

