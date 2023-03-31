Current Affairs Quiz: March 31 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as National Maritime Week, and Moon to Mars Program, among several others.

1. Who was appointed as the first chief of NASA's ‘Moon to Mars Program’?

(a) James L. Green

(b) Karthik Raj

(c) Natalie Batalha

(d) Amit Kshatriya

2. In which stadium will the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 be held?

(a) Wankhede Stadium

(b) Narendra Modi Stadium

(c) M Chinnaswamy Stadium

(d) Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

3. Who has become the new Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court?

(a) Justice Ramesh Sinha

(b) Justice Uday U Lalit

(c) Justice Rajesh Bindal

(d) Justice Pramil Jain

4. Which state's 100% railway electrification work has been completed recently?

(a) Assam

(b) Himachal Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Bihar

5. When is National Maritime Week starting?

(a) 29 March

(b) 30 March

(c) 31 March

(d) 01 April

6. Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Hero MotoCorp?

(a) Niranjan Gupta

(b) Mahesh Sinha

(c) Ayaz Ahmed

(d) Ajay Kapoor

7. Tata Power has re-appointed whom as its MD & CEO?

(a) Praveer Sinha

(b) Ajay Singh

(c) Vijay Mohanty

(d) Ajay Banga

Answers:-

1. (d) Amit Kshatriya

Indian-American software and robotics engineer, Amit Kshatriya has been selected by NASA for its new 'Moon to Mars Program'. He will serve as NASA's first office chief with immediate effect. The mission aims to carry out the agency's human exploration activities on Moon and Mars. Amit started his career in the space program in 2003 and also as a software and robotics engineer.

2. (b) Narendra Modi Stadium

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is starting on March 31, 2023 (Friday). A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played as part of this year's edition. The defending champions, Gujarat Titans will take on four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of this season's IPL. The opening ceremony of this season is going to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and singer Arijit Singh will perform in this event.

3. (a) Justice Ramesh Sinha

Justice Ramesh Sinha has taken oath as the new Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. He was earlier a Justice in the Allahabad High Court. Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan. State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister Raman Singh and other leaders participated in Sinha's swearing-in ceremony. The Chhattisgarh High Court was established on November 01, 2000, with the formation of the new state of Chhattisgarh after the reorganization of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

4. (c) Haryana

Railway electrification work in Haryana has been completed 100 per cent. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given this information through a tweet. Haryana Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of the state for this achievement. Recently, 100 per cent railway electrification was also done in Uttar Pradesh. Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division is the first 100 per cent electrified rail division of Indian Railways.

5. (b) 30 March

National Maritime Day is celebrated every year on April 05 in India. Moreover, National Maritime Week started on March 30, 2023. At the launch event, PM Modi announced that it will strengthen the efforts of port-based development and lead to overall economic prosperity. To mark the importance of this day, the government is observing National Maritime Week between March 30, 2023, to April 5, 2023.

6. (a) Niranjan Gupta

Niranjan Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp. According to the board of Hero MotoCorp, his appointment will be effective from May 01, 2023. He is currently working as the current CFO of the company. Pawan Munjal will continue to be the acting chairman and whole-time director of the board. Hero MotoCorp is an Indian multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer.

7. (a) Praveer Sinha

Tata Power has once again appointed Praveer Sinha as its MD & CEO. According to Tata Power, Sinha's appointment will be effective from May 01, 2023, till the term ends on April 30, 2027 (4 years). He became the MD and CEO of Tata Power for the first time in the year 2018, his current term ends on 30 April 2023. He is a PhD from IIT Delhi and a Visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Boston. Tata Power Company Limited is an Indian power utility company based in Mumbai and part of the Tata Group.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: March 29 2023