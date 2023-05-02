Current Affairs Quiz: May 02 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the critical topics given in Q&A formats such as Science 20 Engagement Group, and ASEAN Maritime Exercise 2023, among several others.

1. Which US Company purchased resources of First Republic Bank resulting in 3rd financial collapse?

(a) Axis Bank

(b) First Citizens

(c) JP Morgan Chase & Co

(d) American Express

2. Who left Google to spread awareness towards the rising threats of AI to society?

(a) Sergey Brin

(b) Geoffrey Hinton

(c) Jeff Dean

(d) Larry Page

3. Under India’s G20 Presidency, Science 20 Engagement Group meeting was conducted in which area?

(a) Chandigarh

(b) Lakshadweep

(c) Sikkim

(d) Kerala

4. ASEAN Maritime Exercise 2023 begins today in Harbour Phase, the event is held at which military port?

(a) Norfolk Naval Base

(b) Zapadnaya Litsa Naval Base

(c) Washington Navy Yard

(d) Changi Naval Base

5. Indian Army appointed five women officers to which division of military forces?

(a) Armoured Regiment

(b) Artillery Regiment

(c) Infantry Regiment

(d) Mechanised Regiment

6. What was the theme of 2023 World Asthma Day?

(a) ‘Asthma Care for All’

(b) ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’

(c) ‘Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions’

(d) ‘Enough Asthma Deaths’

Answers:-

1. (c) JP Morgan Chase & Co

The assets of First Republic Bank have been bought by American multinational company JP Morgan Chase & Co. The US financial regulators seized First Republic Bank, a California-based financial institution. It resulted in the third major bank failure in the past 2 months. The deal has been made to save the economic turbulences. The outflows of 100$ were reported recently.

2. (b) Geoffrey Hinton

Geoffrey Hinton, the Godfather of Artificial Intelligence left his job at Google and indicates the alarming dangers of technological robotic devices or chatbots. 75-year-olf Hinton tweets that he did not resign to criticize the company in fact he wants to spread awareness about the possible outcomes of advancement in machinery systems. Mr Hinton has worked extensively on neural networks and is widely known as a computer scientist and a renowned name in cognitive psychology.

3. (b) Lakshadweep

The opening session of the Science 20 Thematic Conference was held at Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep. The topic was Universal Holistic Health in which India emphasizes on application of traditional healing practices in modern healthcare systems. A strong mental health policy was introduced in the meeting organised under India’s G20 Presidency.

4. (d) Changi Naval Base

The maritime exercise of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) started on May 02, 2023, at Changi Naval Base of Singapore. There are a total of 10 member states included in the ASEAN group while Australia was the first one to have been included in the membership. This nautical event aims at enhancing intergovernmental collaborations and teamwork among various military groups.

5. (b) Artillery Regiment

First time in history, 5 women cadets are admitted to the Artillery Regiment of the Indian Army. While three women have been posted to the northern borders, two women are deployed on the western frontier. They will be provided with the same level of opportunities and challenges as their male fellows. Colonel Commandant and Director General of the Artillery department, Lt Adosh Kumar considered it a significant moment for India.

6. (a) ‘Asthma Care for All’

World Asthma Day is observed on May 02, 2023, and this event is conducted by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). GINA is WHO’s partner organisation that aims at spreading awareness of the life-threatening disease Asthma. This medical organisation was discovered in the year 1993.

