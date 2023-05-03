Current Affairs Quiz: May 03 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the critical topics given in Q&A formats such as Manobala’s Demise, and Latest Pi Chatbot, among several others.

1. When is World Press Freedom Day observed?

(a) May 23

(b) May 04

(c) May 03

(d) May 01

2. What is the name given to the cyclone that the India Meteorological Department predicts to hit India’s Eastern Coast?

(a) Cyclone Mandoug

(b) Cyclone Biparjoy

(c) Cyclone Gabrielle

(d) Cyclone Mocha

3. Which country is ranked number 1 in ICC Men’s Test and T20 Team Rankings 2023?

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) South Africa

(d) England

4. What is the name of a recently created digital distribution platform by HDFC Bank of India?

(a) ‘HDFC Mobile Banking App’

(b) ‘HDFC Banking Solution’

(c) ‘HDFC Bank Smart Saathi’

(d) ‘HDFC Digital Bank’

5. Which Artificial Intelligence Company launched ‘Pi Chatbot’?

(a) DeepMind Technologies

(b) Inflection AI Inc

(c) OpenAI

(d) Tesla

6. Manobala passed away at 69 due to illnesses, he was associated with which industry?

(a) Media Industry

(b) Kannada Film Industry

(c) Tamil Fim Industry

(d) Music Industry

7. The Ministry of Home Affairs introduced which grain in the meals of the Indian Armed Forces?

(a) Oats

(b) Barley

(c) Millet

(d) Quinoa

Answers:-

1. (c) May 03

World Press Freedom Day falls on May 03 every year to highlight the worldwide significance of media. UN General Assembly put forward World Press Freedom Day in December 1993 for the first time. The day serves as a reminder to remember the contributions made by media professionals and the rules and rights of press freedom for them. On this 30th Anniversary in 2023, the day is to make the world aware of several predicaments faced by journalists and the key solutions.

2. (d) Cyclone Mocha

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings against Cyclone Mocha which is heading towards the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to hit the eastern coastal region of India on May 06, 2023. Within 48 hours of its creation, it will also form a low-pressure area. Mocha name of this storm is suggested by Yemen. IMD is a government agency of India that issues climatic observations and forecasting.

3. (b) India

India leaves behind Australia as it becomes number 1 in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings with 3,031 points scored. Also, the nation achieved another feat by gaining the number-one position in ICC Men’s T20 Team Rankings having 13,889 points. On Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the Indian team for its historical efforts.

4. (c) ‘HDFC Bank Smart Saathi’

The top financial company in India, HDFC Bank rolled out a new digital platform for agents and partners. This Digital Distribution Platform (DDP) has been named ‘HDFC Bank Smart Saathi’. This will provide a safe and user-friendly experience to its customers. With modern solutions, it will link Business Correspondents (BCs) and Business Facilitators (BFs) to the bank.

5. (b) Inflection AI Inc

Inflection AI Company unveiled a modern talkbot named ‘Pi Chatbot’. The full form of Pi is Personal Intelligence which is different in its activities. The CEO of this 1-year-ago startup, Mustafa Suleyman announced that this agent is capable of solving real-life problems of humans rather than coding complex terms and writing homework like other AI-based systems. This has been launched collaboratively by the co-founders of Google DeepMind and LinkedIn.

6. (c) Tamil Fim Industry

69-year-old Actor and Director Manobala departed on May 03, 2023, due to liver disease. He took his last breath at his home in Chennai. Late Manobala has been a popular figure in the Tamil Film Industry as he served as a filmmaker in the 80s and 90s movies. He has screened the legend Rajnikanth, Prabhu, Suhasini, etc. Some of his works include Aranmanai, Oor Kavalan, Ghosty, Maaligai, etc.

7. (c) Millet

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently added Millet (Shree Anna) to the meals of the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The government decided to include this superfood as almost 30 per cent, stated Amit Shah. With this, the initiative intends to meet national and global demands and provide high nutritional value food to people.

