Current Affairs Quiz: May 04 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the critical topics given in Q&A formats such as Global Chess League 2023, and World Press Freedom Index 2023, among several others.

1. Which University is hosting Y20 Seminar on “Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance”?

(a) Calcutta University

(b) Madras University

(c) Manipur University

(d) Hyderabad University

2. What rank did India acquire in the World Press Freedom Index 2023?

(a) 163

(b) 133

(c) 152

(d) 161

3. India’s first Rafale lady pilot Shivangi Singh participating in Orion Military Exercise 2023 belongs to which state?

(a) Andhra Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Kerala

(d) Rajasthan

4. International Firefighters Day to honour the brave people is annually observed on which day?

(a) May 03

(b) May 05

(c) May 08

(d) May 04

5. Which Hollywood actor will receive Honorary Palme d’Or Prize at Cannes Film Festival 2023?

(a) Martin Sheen

(b) Tom Cruise

(c) Michael Douglas

(d) Jack Nicholson

6. Which country will host the first franchise-based Global Chess League in 2023?

(a) Australia

(b) Turkey

(c) Egypt

(d) Dubai

7. Which female player recently announced her retirement from International Cricket?

(a) Shabnim Ismail

(b) Meg Lanning

(c) Sarah Taylor

(d) Lia Sthalekar

Answers:-

1. (c) Manipur University

Manipur University is organising the Y20 Seminar on “Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance” on May 04, 2023. This is among the 5 themes of India’s Y20 Summit. With this project, the Indian Government plans to connect across 16 districts of Manipur state. There are over 550 participants which includes 26 foreign panellists and delegates. The final round of the G20 Summit is scheduled to happen in September this year.

2. (d) 161

In the World Press Freedom Index 2023, India heavily declined coming from 133 in 2013 to 161 in 2023. While Norway wins the list, Asian Countries got the lowest rankings. The report highlights the freedom and safety of media people and journalists across 180 nations around the globe. Ireland was in the 2nd position followed by Denmark. The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) collected data considering the factors like economic, social, political, legislative and security.

3. (b) Bihar

Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is the first woman Rafale pilot to take part in Orion Exercise 2023. She hails from Fatehabad, Bihar and is considered a major fighter serving in the Indian Navy. The fourth and final phase of the Orion Military Exercise is being held between April 19 to May 05, 2023. This is a multilateral international exercise of the Indian Air Force.

4. (d) May 04

International Firefighters Day is annually celebrated on May 04 every year. This year, the day acknowledges the sacrifices and efforts of firefighters who risk their lives. These men and women play an important role in safeguarding life and property. It is a global community that honours and shows gratitude towards all firefighters.

5. (c) Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas to be honoured with Honorary Palme d’Or Prize also known as the Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a 78-year-old actor well known for films like Fatal Attraction (1987), Wall Street (1987), Basic Instinct (1992), etc. He will receive this award for his spectacular engagement in cinema. This award will be granted to him at the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes to be hosted on May 16, 2023.

6. (d) Dubai

Dubai has been selected to host the inaugural session of the Global Chess League (GCL) that will take place between June 21 to July 02, 2023. The round-robin format of the tournament includes 6 teams of 6 players each with 2 female players and 1 iconic player and each team will have to play 10 matches.

7. (a) Shabnim Ismail

Shabnaim Ismail officially declared her retirement from all forms of International Cricket. She has served as the fastest bowler in South Africa and took over 300 wickets throughout her career. She played her final game against Australia at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Her retirement is due to her focus on family although she has been a bold competitor among women cricketers.

