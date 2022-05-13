Current Affairs Today Headline- 13 May 2022
International News
- Six people die of fever in North Korea, after country announces first COVID-19 outbreak.
- North Korea says 187,000 people being 'isolated and treated' for fever.
- Five-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe returns as Sri Lankan Prime Minister amid economic and political crisis.
- G7 nations condemn Taliban's new decree enforcing hijab on Afghan women.
- US President Joe Biden announces steps to combat baby formula shortage in US.
- UNHRC to deepen scrutiny on rights situation in Ukraine 'stemming from Russian aggression'.
- US Secretary if State Antony Blinken to travel to Germany, France from May 14 to 16.
- Sri Lanka court imposes a travel ban on former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family to prevent them from leaving the country amid severe crisis.
- Astronomers reveal 1st image of the massive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
National News
- India’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased to 18,604, as per Union health ministry.
- The elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats, spread across 15 states, scheduled to be held on June 10.
- India flags deteriorating rights situation in Ukraine at UNHRC.
- FSSAI, Ministry of Ayush formulate regulations for 'Ayurveda Aahara' products.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves enhanced Scales of Accommodation 2022 for Defence Services.
- India successfully fired Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched missile from Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.
- Indian Army to buy 12 more Made-in-India 'Swathi' weapon-locating radars for China border.
Environment News
- India's first 'Amrit Sarovar' to be inaugurated by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in UP's Rampur today.
- National Human Rights Commission issues notices to Centre, Delhi government and Central Pollution Control Board over reports of groundwater getting "contaminated dangerously" near landfill sites in national capital.
- Southwest Monsoon set to arrive early, onset over Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected on May 15.
Economy News
- April retail Inflation spikes to an 8-year high, as per government data.
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for April 2022 stands at 7.79% as against 6.95% in March 2022 and 4.23% in April 2021.
- Industrial production grows 11.3 pc in 2021-22 fiscal year.
Sports News
- India assured of first-ever medal in Thomas Cup, after men’s team beat Malaysia 3-2 to enter semi-final.
- Indian women’s team knocked out of Uber Cup, after losing 0-3 to Thailand in quarter-final.
- Brendon McCullum appointed as head coach of England Men's Test Team.
- Cristiano Ronaldo bags Player of the Month award for April 2022
- Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in Indian Premier League.
