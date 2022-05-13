Sri Lanka Prime Minister: Ranil Wickremesinghe returns as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, protests continue

Sri Lanka Prime Minister 2022: Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s veteran political leader, has been appointed as the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. The appointment by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came after the resignation of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73-years old, was administered the oath of office by the President, who in an address to the nation had declared that the Prime Minister and Cabinet will be put in place this week.

Ranil Wickremesinghe also appeared to be the only option as the crisis-hit island nation’s largest opposition party had refused to join a government headed by a member of Rajapaksa clan.

United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.



Ranil Wickremesinghe- Sri Lanka new Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe heads the United National Party. The breakaway SJB faction of the party currently forms the principal opposition party in Sri Lanka.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has already served as the Prime Minister of the island nation five times, accepted the post after securing the support of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Earlier on May 12, the Opposition leader in Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa had said that his party will devise a strategy if the leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe is made the Prime Minister of the country.

What is happening in Sri Lanka? Key Points

1. Sri Lanka, which was already struggling with the devastating economic crisis, was plunged into chaos on May 9 as the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from his post amid the crisis, nulling the elected government in the country.

2. With widespread shortages of fuel, food, soaring prices of essential commodities and the hours long power cut, Sri Lanka is also facing massive protests all over the country over the government’s handling of the situation.

3. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his latest address had said to control the current situation and prevent the country from heading towards anarchy.

Violent protests in Sri Lanka

The island-nation has been facing violent protests and clashes due to the economic crisis that has hit the country. Earlier, the groups of pro and anti-government activists had clashed in Colombo amid the state of emergency and nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Violence in Sri Lanka took an ugly turn after the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa where at least 5 people were killed and 200 were injured. The ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Medamulana, Hambantota was also set on fire by the protestors.

