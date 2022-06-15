Current Affairs Today Headline- 15 June 2022
National News
- India witnessed a new spike in daily COVID-19 cases with country reporting 8822 new cases in the last 24 hours.
MHA to give priority to Agniveers in getting recruitment to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.
- SEC to discuss India's first indigenously developed vaccine against cervical cancer.
- India asserts for 'Yemeni-led, Yemeni-owned' peacefully negotiated settlement in the Yemeni-Houthi conflict.
- Educational institutions run by Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), an affiliate of the banned Jamat-e-Islami org, to be sealed within 15 days.
- AAP, TRS to not attend the Opposition parties' meet called by West Bengal CM & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, today to decide common Presidential Candidate.
- Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to appear before the ED today for the third consecutive day in connection with the National Herald case.
Sports News
- Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record with a throw of 89.3 metres at Paavo Nurmi Games.
- Sunil Chhetri becomes joint 5th highest goalscorer in international football history.
- India beat Hong Kong 4-0 to top Group D with 9 points in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023.
- India defeated South Africa by 48 runs in the third T20I match of the 5-match series on June 14, 2022.
- England batsman Jonny Bairstow scored the second-fastest century for his country in Test cricket and surpassed Ben Stokes record on June 14th.
- US Tennis Association to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 US Open, but only under a neutral flag.
- Costa Rica beat New Zealand 1-0 to claim final FIFA World Cup spot.
- Serena Williams says she is set for a comeback at Wimbledon, given singles wildcard entry.
International News
- US State Dept launches Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative.
- WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposes to extend the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva by another day.
- WHO to convene emergency meet next week over 'unsual and concerning' Monkeypox outbreak.
Global K-POP sensation BTS announces hiatus to focus on solo careers, promises to return someday.
A US government advisory panel endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17 on June 14th.
- Iran appeared to be readying for a space launch on June 14th as satellite images showed a rocket on a rural desert launch pad.
