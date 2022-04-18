Current Affairs Today Headline- 18 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 18 April 2022.
National News
- PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat from April 18 to 20, ahead of UK PM Boris Johnson's visit.
- India reports 2,183 new COVID19 cases, 1,985 recoveries and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking India's active COVID-19 cases to 11,558.
- Section 144 continues to remain in place in Hubballi city after a stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on 17 April.
- Assam Congress president Ripun Bora resigns from Congress, joins TMC.
- Top Army commanders to carry out an extensive review of India's national security challenges along borders with China and Pakistan at five-day conclave beginning on April 18.
- Manipur CM N Biren Singh to call on Prime Minister Modi today morning.
- Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb to meet Union Home Minister Amit* Shah today evening over state issues.
- Air India flights to and from Hong Kong of 19th and 23rd April stand canceled in the wake of restrictions imposed by Hong Kong authorities.
- Auto, taxi unions go on two-day strike in Delhi from April 18.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to embark on US visit on April 18.
Sports News
- Top Tamil Nadu table tennis player D. Vishwa dies in road accident on April 17 while travelling by road from Guwahati to Shillong for 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.
- Women's IPL likely from next year, as per BCCI Sources.
- Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in Indian Premier League.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in Indian Premier League.
- Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Alejandro Davidovich to win Monte-Carlo Masters.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar surpasses Zaheer Khan for most number of wickets in powerplay in IPL.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first Indian pacer to scalp 150 wickets in IPL history.
International News
- A new cycle of violence in Israel, West Bank may lead to military confrontation with Hama.
- Sri Lanka seeks bridging finance from India till bailout by the International Monetary Fund.
- Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year ban due to COVID-19 pandemic.
- China's economy faces 'significant challenges', as per officials.
- The death toll from floods IN South Africa's east coast has risen to 443, as dozens more are still missing.
- China's Shanghai reports first COVID deaths since the beginning of lockdown.
- Russia launches “long-range attacks” with air raids and missile strikes across Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities on April 16.
