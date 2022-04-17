Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 11 April to 17 April 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as Siachen Day, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award and Ambedkar Jayanti among others.

1. Which year was Siachen Glacier captured by the Indian Army?

a) 1971

b) 1964

c) 1999

d) 1984

2. When did the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre take place?

a) April 13th

b) April 15th

c) April 17th

d) April 11th

3. Who will be the first recipient of Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar?

a) PM Narendra Modi

b) A R Rahman

c) Amitabh Bachchan

d) Dharmendra

4. What is the theme of the first quiz under government's Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz?

a) Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

b) Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme

c) National Pension Scheme

d) Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

5. When is Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated?

a) April 13th

b) April 14th

c) April 15th

d) April 16th

6. The World Trade Organisation has downgraded the global GDP forecast for FY 2022 to how much?

a) 3.1 percent

b) 2.8 percent

c) 2.5 percent

d) 2.0 percent

7. Who has won EY Entrepreneur of the Year award?

a) Savita Jindal

b) Falguni Nayar

c) Leena Tiwari

d) Radha Vembu

8. Which state has been ranked at the top among larger states in NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index?

a) Kerala

b) Telangana

c) Gujarat

d) Punjab

9. Which state topped the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index among smaller states?

a) Sikkim

b) Goa

c) Manipur

d) Tripura

10. Which country has come under international criticism for its Zero-COVID Policy?

a) Australia

b) China

c) United Kingdom

d) United States

11. Which country has announced that it will default on all its $51 billion external debt?

a) Ukraine

b) Afghanistan

c) Myanmar

d) Sri Lanka

12. Who has become the second Indian to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket?

a) KL Rahul

b) Shikhar Dhawan

c) Rohit Sharma

d) MS Dhoni

13. Which country will host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup this year?

a) India

b) Sri Lanka

c) Bangladesh

d) Australia

14. Which nation will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

a) New Zealand

b) Australia

c) Austria

d) Germany

15. Who has become the first batter to retire out in the IPL?

a) R Ashwin

b) Shardul Thakur

c) Yuzvendra Chahal

d) Moeen Ali

Answers

1. (d) 1984

The Indian Army had launched 'Operation Meghdoot' to gain control over the Siachen glacier in Kashmir on April 13, 1984. Indian Army is the first and only army in the world to have taken tanks and other heavy military ordnance to such an altitude. Almost 300 Indian troops were deployed on critical peaks and passes of Siachen by April 13 gaining control of the crucial glacier.

2. (a) April 13th

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre completed 103 years on April 13, 2022. The gruesome tragedy took place on April 13, 1919, when British General R. E. H. Dyer ordered his troops to open fire at a large group of unarmed protestors at the Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, killing hundreds of people and injuring over 1000. The General ordered his troops to block the main entrance and without any warning ordered them to begin shooting towards the densest section of the crowd. The firing continued till the troops exhausted their ammunition, killing thousands of unarmed civilians including men, women, the elderly and children.

3. (a) PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar. This was announced by the late singer's family on April 11, 2022. He will receive the award at the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony on April 24, on the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the legend's father.

4. (a) Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The theme of the first quiz under Sabka Vikas Mahaquiz is Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a pro-poor scheme that was launched to reduce the challenges faced by the poor and most vulnerable due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. (b) April 14th

India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti every year on April 14 to acknowledge and honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s countless contributions toward the development of a modern India. The day remembers Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s lifelong dedication to fighting social evils such as caste discrimination and oppression. Ambedkar who was a social reformer, political activist, and lawyer is known for his contribution to drafting the Indian Constitution after India gained Independence.

6. (b) 2.8 percent

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has downgraded its forecast for global GDP growth in Financial Year 2022 to 2.8 percent from the previously predicted 4.1 percent. The world GDP is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2022, down by 1.3 percentage points from the previous forecast, as per WTO report. The report stated that the global GDP growth should pick up to 3.2 percent in 2023.

7. (b) Falguni Nayar

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award on April 12, 2022. She will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2022.

8. (c) Gujarat

Gujarat was ranked at the top in NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 among the larger states with a score of 50.1 points. Kerala was ranked second and Punjab was ranked third under the same category. The State Energy and Climate Index ranks states and the Union Territories on six parameters including energy efficiency, discom’s performance, and environmental sustainability.

9. (b) Goa

Goa was ranked at the top position among the smaller states in the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index. Goa was followed by Tripura and Manipur in second and third place respectively.

10. (b) China

China defended its strict COVID-19 measures on April 12, 2022 amid growing criticism against its Zero-COVID policy. A spike in COVID cases recently led China to place over 193 million people across at least 23 cities in full or partial lockdown, including its financial hub Shanghai in an effort control its worst COVID-19 outbreak. Shanghai, a city of 25 million people has been put under a strict lockdown, denying people access to essential health care and food.

11. (d) Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka , which is currently grappling with its worst economic crisis, announced default on all its external debt worth $51 billion, on April 12, 2022. The Island nation called the move a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. The government's debt policy shall apply to the amounts of affected debts outstanding on April 12, 2022.

12. (c) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL Match on April 13, 2022. He has become the seventh batsman overall to reach the major milestone after Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and David Warner.

13. (a) India

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be hosted by India this year for the very first time. This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and it is scheduled to start from October 11 and conclude on October 30, 2022.

14. (b) Australia

The Australian state of Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It will be the first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games with events in several cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

15. (a) R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first batter in the IPL to "retire out" himself to allow another batter to take his place during the Rajasthan Royals clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10, 2022. Ashwin, who smashed two sixes, tactically retired out to allow Ryan Parag to come into the crease in the slog overs.

