Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 11 April to 16 April 2022

Pinaka missile system successfully test-fired

DRDO and Indian Army successfully test-fired the Pinaka rocket system on April 9th. The Pinaka Mk-I (Enhanced) Rocket Systems (EPRS) is the upgraded version of the Pinaka Variant that has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

Andhra Pradesh cabinet includes 14 new Cabinet Ministers

The new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet comprises 25 Cabinet Ministers including 11 old and 14 new faces. Botcha Satyanarayana has been sworn in as the new Education Minister, Vidadala Rajini is the new Health Minister while Taneti Vanita has been given the crucial portfolio of Home.

First Flight of ‘Made in India’ flagged off

The first-ever 'Made in India' Dornier 228 commercial plane was flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Phasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The plane will boost connectivity in remote towns of Arunachal Pradesh to Assam's Dibrugarh.

Prime Minister Modi to be honoured with inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar on April 24, 2022, during the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony. The Prime Minister has also agreed to attend the event in person.

Helina Anti-Tank Missile

India successfully test-fired anti-tank guided missile 'Helina' in high altitude conditions in Ladakh. Helina is a helicopter-based Nag missile, one of the world's most advanced anti-tank weapons. The missile also has an all-weather day and night capability and can strike targets with a minimum range of 500m and a maximum range of 7 km.

Prime Minister Modi, President Biden hold virtual talk

PM Narendra Modi informed US President during their virtual meeting that he spoke with the Presidents of Ukraine & Russia over the phone several times and appealed to them for peace and suggested to President Putin direct talks with the Ukrainian President.

Jallianwala Massacre completes 103 years

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre completed 103 years on April 13, 2022. The tragic incident took place on April 13, 1984, when General Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire at a crowd of protestors while blocking the only exit.

Know about China’s Zero COVID Policy

China defended its strict COVID-19 measures and zero-Covid policy on April 12, 2022, amid growing global criticism. China's Zero-Covid policy involves using aggressive policies and measures if necessary to control and eliminate local transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Pradhanmanti Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' on April 14th. It is a museum dedicated to showcasing the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers since independence. PM Modi became the first visitor to buy a ticket.

SVANidhi se Samriddhi Program

The SVANidhi se Samriddhi program has been extended by the Housing Ministry to additional 126 cities across 14 states and Union Territories. The programme aims to provide affordable working capital loans to street vendors.