PM Modi to meet US President Joe Biden Today, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, International Peace to be Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11, 2022. The two leaders are expected to review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

The External Affairs Ministry said that the virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the virtual meet is being held to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people.

The virtual meeting will precede the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India and their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Key Agenda

PM Modi and US President will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including-

Indo-Pacific region

The two leaders will discuss regarding upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy and prosperity in Indo-Pacific and also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The US President is expected to continue close consultations on consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.

The US President Biden may raise India's stand on the Ukraine crisis, especially India's decision to procure discounted Russian oil at a time when the world is increasing its sanctions on Russia.

2+2 Dialogue

The virtual meeting between the two leaders will precede the 2+2 dailogue between the Indian External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister with their respective US counterparts. The two leaders are expected to discuss regarding the same.

The other issues that will be brought up for discussion include-

-Ending of COVID-19

-Strengthening of global economy

-Countering climate crisis

-Reviewing of ongoing bilateral cooperation

-Views on recent developments in South Asia and global issues of mutual interest.

Significance

Joe Biden had last spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other Quad Leaders in March. The virtual meeting is expected to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.