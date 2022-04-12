Helina anti-tank missile successfully test-fired: Know Key Features

Helina Anti-Tank Missile: India successfully test-fired Helina anti-tank guided missile in high altitude conditions in Ladakh on April 12, 2022. This is the second test in two days, as the missile was tested yesterday as well in the same area, during which it had successfully hit a simulated tank target.

DRDO officials confirmed that India carried out a successful test of the Helina anti-tank guided missile from the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter in high altitude areas of Ladakh. The flight test was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, a team of scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force.

The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was able to successfully engage a simulated tank target.

India today carried out a successful test firing of Helina anti-tank guided missile from the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter in high altitude areas of Ladakh. The missile was tested yesterday also in same area where it successfully hit a simulated tank target: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/AnTIdcfNPc — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

What is Helina?

Helina is an indigenously developed helicopter launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile. It is one of the world's most advanced anti-tank weapons. The missile has been developed to equip the variants of India's indigenously developed ALH Dhruv helicopter.

Helina Anti-Tank Missile: 5 Key Features

1. Helina is a helicopter-based Nag missile, which is guided by an Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode.

2. It is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

3. The anti-tank missile has an all-weather day and night capability and can strike targets with a minimum range of 500m and a maximum range of 7 km.

4. It can knock out enemy tanks with conventional and explosive reactive armour.

5. The missile is capable of engaging targets both in the direct hit mode as well as the top attack mode, which refers to a missile hitting a tank from above.

Significance

The successful flight test of the Helina anti-tank missile system demonstrates India's indigenous weapon-building prowess. The focus will now be on integrating the missile on the helicopter and production and operationalisation of the weapon in the armed forces, as per retired Air Vice Marshal Anil Golani, additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.