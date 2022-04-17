What is the reason for CNG-PNG price hike in Delhi-NCR? Auto-Taxi strike on April 18th

CNG PNG Price Hike: The auto and taxi unions have announced that they will go on a strike on April 18 over hike in prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG). The key demand of the unions is for the government to bring down CNG prices to the previous levels.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on April 14, 2022 announced a fresh hike in the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.5 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR). The revised rates have now taken the overall price of CNG to Rs 71.61 for one kg and PNG price to Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi.

The latest CNG-PNG price hike is the fourth hike in CNG prices in April and the ninth hike this year after five consecutive increases in March. Earlier on April 1, IGL had increased CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter.

What is the reason for the CNG-PNG price hike? Indraprastha Gas (IGL) along with Mahanagar Gas (MGL) have continued to hike CNG and PNG prices to recover the increased input costs after the government doubled the price of domestic natural gas on April 1. Natural gas is one of the key components used to produce CNG and PNG.

Check current CNG-PNG Prices in Delhi- NCR below:

Delhi-NCR Cities CNG Price/ per Kg PNG Price/ per unit Delhi Rs 71.61 Rs 45.86 Noida Rs 74.17 Rs 45.96 Greater Noida Rs 74.17 Rs 45.96 Ghaziabad Rs 74.17 Rs 45.96 Gurugram Rs 79.94 Rs 44.06

Two Key Demands of Auto-Taxi Unions

1. The auto and taxi unions are demanding for efforts by the Delhi government and the centre to ensure that the CNG prices are brought down to the previous levels.

2. The second key demand of the unions is to raise fare prices to mitigate their losses amid fuel price rise.

Delhi sets up committee for revision of Auto-Taxi fare

The Delhi government announced on April 15 that it is setting up a committee for consideration of the revision of auto and taxi fare in a time-bound manner.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted announcing the formation of the fare-fixation committee, saying that the Delhi government understands the concerns of auto and taxi unions in the city.

The committee is expected to have representatives of auto-taxi unions, commuters and officials as members.

Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns.



A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time bound manner. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) April 15, 2022

Auto-Taxi Strike on April 18th: Key Details

Despite the Delhi government's promise of setting up of the committee, the auto-taxi unions have asserted their resolve to go on strike on April 18th.

All unions of drivers of autos and taxis plying in the capital city have agreed to go on the strike.

The bus operators have also announced that they will join the strike by auto and taxi unions in the city.

Previously on April 11, hundreds of auto and taxi drivers had staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat, demanding a subsidy on CNG prices.

The General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said that the CNG price is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg.

The auto and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 6th demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG.

Background

The auto fares were last revised in 2019 while taxi fares were last revised in 2013. The Delhi government had notified new auto-rickshaw fares in June 2019, resulting in more than 18 per cent increase over prevailing rates. It also raised the per Km charge from Rs 8 to Rs 9.5.

