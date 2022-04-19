Current Affairs Today Headline- 19 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 19 April 2022.
Current Affairs Headlines
National News
- International Monetary Fund Chief hails India’s help to Sri Lanka in dealing with its worst economic crisis.
- Digital countdown timer installed by Ujjain Administration to ensure timely completion of 2nd phase of Mahakal Temple Extension. The project in Madhya Pradesh is worth about Rs. 150 crores.
- Delhi’s east, South, and North Delhi Municipal Corporations merged into one and to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The change has been done under The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat today.
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s first Semicron Conference on April 29.
- African Swine Fever breaks out in Tripura. The government orders the mass execution of pigs.
- Haryana Government makes the wearing of masks mandatory in four districts in the state amid rising COVID cases.
- President of India Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022.
- Delhi’s positivity rate on April 18 jumped to 7.72% as the National Capital records 501 fresh cases.
- Gen Manoj Pande to be India’s Next Chief of Army Staff.
International News
- United States will no longer enforce the mask mandates on public transportation.
- President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints new Cabinet. A total of 17 members including many former Cabinet ministers were sworn in.
- Russian Army announced that it has destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine near the Western City of Lviv.
- United Arab Emirates approves new entry, and residence schemes for foreigners.
- An Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred in Indonesia today.
- White House Spokesperson announces that US President Joe Biden has no plans of visiting Kyiv to meet the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
- United States to keep a careful eye on China’s level of support for Russia over Ukraine issues.
Also Read:
PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine today – All You Need to Know
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.