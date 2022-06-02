Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 2 June 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 June 2022
National News
- EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to visit Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2-6, 2022 and attend GLOBSEC 2022 Forum.
- India, Senegal agree to further strengthen ties in agriculture, health, defence
- NCW aims to provide relief to Indian women deserted by their NRI husbands
- Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Senegal, Macky Sall held tête-à-tête followed by delegation level talks in Dakar.
State News
- Punjab Police reconstitutes SIT to expedite probe into Sidhu Moose Wala killing.
- Assam cabinet to decide on separate classification for indigenous Muslims of the state by August 15, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
- Bihar to undertake socio-economic survey of all castes, communities, says CM Nitish Kumar.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a mobile app to register corruption-related complaints on June 1st.
Sports News
- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly launches worldwide educational application, shutting down his resignation rumours.
- Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 to set up World Cup play-off decider against Wales.
- Russian Daria Kasatkina into maiden Grand Slam semi-final at French Open
- World number one Iga Swiatek reaches French Open semi-finals with 6-3, 6-2 win over American Jessica Pegula.
- Wasim Jaffer may join Bangladesh Cricket Board's game development wing
International News
- Sheryl Sandberg steps down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta.
- Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp, jury finds and awards $15 mn in damages to Depp.
- Netherlands, Germany to drill for gas field in North Sea.
- US, Taiwan launch talks on June 1st to deepen their trade ties, in a clear challenge to China.
- Croatia all set to adopt Euro currency, becoming the single currency's 20th member in January 2023.
- Denmark voted 'yes' to join EU joint defence policy, announced Danish PM.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs News Headlines: 31 May 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.