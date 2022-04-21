Current Affairs Today Headline- 21 April 2022
Current Affairs Morning
National News
- Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. He is on a 2-day India visit.
- Maharashtra Government inaugurates tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route. Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is India’s first bus service to go completely digital.
- Prime Minister Modi to address the nation from Red Fort today on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
- Assam Government to file an interlocutory application to seek Supreme Court’s clearance for Aadhaar Cards to 28 lakhs, including NRC rejects.
- Security deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed the violence on April 16, 2022, during a religious procession.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in Washington DC. They discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, in bilateral and global contexts.
- Tripura Cabinet gives approval to insurance scheme for journalists.
- BJP backs the tribals protesting for over three months against the alleged forcible land acquisition for West Bengal Government’s project Deucha Panchami Coal Project in Birbhum district.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address the 30th Annual General Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in India.
International News
- Russia announces successful test launch of Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile.
- Australia to not challenge Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition by a British court.
- World Economy to grow at a slower pace due to Russian-Ukraine Conflict, says International Monetary Fund.
- Russia, and Ukraine reach an agreement to open a safe route for the civilians to flee Mariupol.
- US Capitol Police ordered Capitol evacuation, citing aircraft posing a probable threat.
Sports News
- West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from the International Cricket.
- Asian Wrestling Championships: India’s Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh win Bronze medals in Mongolia.
- Olympians to participate in Khelo India University Games that are set to begin on April 24, 2022.
