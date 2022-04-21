Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort today

Prakash Purab Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 2022: Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort today. Prime Minister will address the gathering and will also release a commemorative coin and a postage stamp on the occasion.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 or Prakash Parv 2022 is being celebrated on April 21 all over the country to mark the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 20 inaugurated the two-day event and also paid his tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The Union Minister said that organizing the event at the Red Fort was a fitting tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur as his death warrant was issued from Red Fort.

At 9:15 PM tomorrow, 21st April, l will have the honour of taking part in the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. The programme will be held at the iconic Red Fort. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released. https://t.co/zmejDPbhJz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti is being celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and this year mark the 400th year of his birth.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind and is remembered as the warrior guru who fought for religious freedom. Tegh Bahadur who is widely regarded as the saviour guru is also considered to be an honourable scholar and poet who contributed to the Holy book of Sikhism, Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti: How India will celebrate the day?

The programme to celebrate the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being organized by the Government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

During the two-day event on April 20 and 21, ragis and children from various parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’.

A grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur will also be held and the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organized.

Shaheedi Diwas

The death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is commemorated as Shaheedi Diwas every year on November 24. Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his death warrant was issued from Red Fort. He was killed near the premises where a Gurudwara stands now.