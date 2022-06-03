Current Affairs Today Headline- 3 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 3 June 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 3 June 2022
National News
- ED issues fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before investigators on June 13 in National Herald case.
-
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wins crucial bypoll from Champawat Assembly seat by a margin of 58, 258 votes.
- Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur launches nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally' on World Bicycle Day 2022.
- Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in Kerala, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
- Centre to soon come up with framework to check service charge levied by restaurants.
- President Kovind to visit Uttar Pradesh from today.
- Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tests COVID-19 positive
- Centre releases integrated management plan for Greater Panna landscape.
International News
- US President Joe Biden to visit Saudi Arabia this month.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed deal worth USD 1.0 billion on June 2, 2022, one of the largest of its kind, to settle a Blackfoot tribe's century-old land claim.
- President Zelensky says 'about 20 percent' of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
- 50 Countries resume their embassy operations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terms it a testament to their faith in the country's victory.
- US President Joe Biden says minimum age for purchasing weapons should be raised from 18 to 21.
- US to begin Covid vaccinations for children under age 5 as early as June 21.
- US medical team reconstructs a human ear using a patient's tissue to create a 3D bioimplant.
- Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history and is celebrating her 70th year on the throne this. Thousands of people cheered Queen Elizabeth II on June 2nd as she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the first day of celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee.
- Head of African Union, Senegal's President Macky Sall to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 3rd to visit.
Economy News
- OPEC+ group of major oil producers agrees to boost output more than expected
- Russia says EU oil embargo will hurt European consumers 'above all'.
Environment News
- Scientists are sounding the alarm over threats to Tunisia's Posidonia seagrass, which is crucial to the country's key fishing and tourism industries.
- Morocco's national regulatory agency overseeing use of cannabis for medical purposes met for the first time on June 2nd before legalisation in the world's top cannabis-resin producer.
- A massive forest fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on June 2
Sports News
- World number one Iga Swiatek into second French Open final with straight sets win over Daria Kasatkina.
- Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar secure place in the Indian boxing contingent of Commonwealth Games 2022.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 June 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.