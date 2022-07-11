Current Affairs Today Headlines: 11 July 2022
National News
- India reports 16,678 fresh cases, 14,629 recoveries and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,30,713.
- Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay has taken over as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the Defence Ministry’s Goa Shipyard Limited.
- Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as AIADMK's interim General Secretary.
- Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the state’s first gas-based tea processing centre at Durgabari on July 10th.
- Amarnath yatra which was partially suspended due to cloudburst has resumed.
- Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to visit Himachal Pradesh on 12th July and participate in a Tiranga Yatra in Palampur.
- AF Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence inaugurated by Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh.
- PM Modi to visit Indonesia for G20 Summit.
- India steps up vigil along the border with Sri Lanka, more hovercrafts, patrol boats, aircraft deployed.
International News
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.
- Indian High Commission dismisses reports of sending troops to Sri Lanka.
- UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss announces bid to succeed Boris Johnson as PM.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Tokyo to offer condolences over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
- The James Webb Space Telescope is set to unveil breathtaking new views of the Universe with a clarity that's never been seen before.
- North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple rocket launchers, Seoul said, the latest in a series of provocations by the nuclear-armed nation to heighten tensions in the region.
Corporate News
- Twitter hires top legal firm to sue Elon Musk for ending USD 44 billion deal.
Environment News
- Second warning issued by Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector in view of increasing water level of Godavari river, which is currently at 48ft.
- Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, as water enters low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall.
Sports news
- Sachin Tendulkar hails Novak Djokovic on winning Wimbledon crown.
- Indian Women's Hockey Team lost 0-1 to hosts Spain in their must-win crossover match at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022.
- India lose by 17 runs against England at the 3rd T20I at Nottingham.
- Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) at Wimbledon 2022 to equal Pete Sampras's mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men's records of eight held by Roger Federer.
