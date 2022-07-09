Current Affairs Today Headlines: 9 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 9 July 2022.
National News
- India reports 18,840 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16,104 recoveries and 43 death in the last 24 hours.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of twelve Jyotirlingas.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Deoghar and Patna on July 12th, to inaugurate the Deoghar Airport and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16000 crore.
- Cloudburst in lower holy cave of Amarnath, 16 people confirmed dead so far, Indian Army and other continue rescue operation.
- Rajnath Singh to launch 75 newly developed AI- enabled defence products.
- Parliament's Monsoon Session to be held amidst COVID-19 restrictions
International News
- Indian origin ex-UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak announces bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the next UK Prime Minister.
- Quad leaders mourn death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who played key role in founding of Indo-Pacific partnership, release joint statement expressing their shock at the tragic assassination.
- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on July 8th protecting access to abortion, two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
- Russia vetoes UN resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria.
- Angola's ex-president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos dies at 79 years at a hospital in Barcelona where he was brought after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.
Corporate News
- Elon Musk sends a letter to Twitter seeking to end USD 44 billion deal, citing lack of info on bot accounts, Twitter to sue him over the action.
- Rajendra Prasad assumes charge as MD of High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited.
- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd launched Sitaglyn & Siglyn (Sitagliptin), for the management of Type 2 diabetes in India.
Sports News
- Record-breaking Novak Djokovic reaches eighth Wimbledon Final 2022, to face Nico Kyrgios.
Science and Space
- NASA said the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet.
