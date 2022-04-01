Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 1 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as AFSPA Act, Rajya Sabha MPs retirement, World Autism Awareness Day and Gudi Padwa Festival among others.

1. Which among the following states has removed all COVID-19 restrictions?

a) Maharashtra

b) Kerala

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Karnataka

2. When is Gudi Padwa Festival celebrated?

a) April 1st

b) April 2nd

c) April 3rd

d) April 4th

3. The Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act has been extended in three districts of which among the following states?

a) Nagaland

b) Manipur

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Tripura

4. Which among the following countries is facing its worst economic crisis with extreme fuel, food and electricity shortages?

a) Bangladesh

b) Sri Lanka

c) Malaysia

d) Vietnam

5. How many Rajya Sabha MPs are set to retire between March-July 2022?

a) 72

b) 78

c) 65

d) 59

6. When is World Autism Awareness Day observed?

a) April 1st

b) April 2nd

c) April 3rd

d) April 4th

7. How much tax will be imposed on the transfer of virtual assets from April 1st?

a) 30 percent

b) 20 percent

c) 25 percent

d) 15 percent

Answers

1. (a) Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced on March 31, 2022 that all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places will be withdrawn from April 2, 2022. With this, all COVID-91 restrictions such as 50 percent capacity in buses, restaurants and cinema theatres will be withdrawn.

2. (b) April 2nd

The Gudi Padwa festival will be celebrated with great fervour in Maharashtra and Goa on April 2, 2022. Gudi Padwa marks the onset of the spring season and the start of a new year for the people native to Maharashtra and Goa. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month every year.

3. (c) Arunachal Pradesh

The Armed Forces Special Powers (AFSPA) Act has been extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh including Longding, Tirap, and Changlang from April 1 to September 30, 2022. In addition to this, the Central Government has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur Police Stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

4. (b) Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans faced up to almost 10-hour of power cuts on March 30th and there were warnings of longer blackouts on March 31st. Sri Lanka also ran out of diesel on March 31st, crippling the country's transportation system. The Sri Lanka electricity regulator has urged more than a million government employees to work from home to save fuel, as record-long power blackouts continue. Diesel, which is the main fuel of buses and commercial vehicles, was unavailable across the nation on March 31st.

5. (a) 72

Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to 72 members this year between March and July. While 65 of them represent 19 states, seven were nominated members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed their contribution and MPs fondly reminisced on their experiences during their farewell ceremony.

6. (b) April 2nd

World Autism Awareness Day is observed all over the world on April 2 to make people understand and talk about people with autism and foster support. World Autism Awareness Day encourages compassion and understanding toward autism as well as establishing a more equitable and affordable world for people with autism.

7. (a) 30 percent

Any income earned from the transfer of crypto assets will be taxed at 30 percent starting from April 1st. The tax rate will apply to all virtual digital assets and their earnings including non-fungible tokens and Bitcoin. The digital assets received as gifts will also be taxable.

