Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 10-11 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index, new AP Cabinet, ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, Narendra Modi-Joe Biden meet among others.

1. Which state has been ranked at the top among larger states in NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index?

a) Kerala

b) Telangana

c) Gujarat

d) Punjab

2. Which state topped the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index among smaller states?

a) Sikkim

b) Goa

c) Manipur

d) Tripura

3. Who has been sworn in as the new Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh?

a) Taneti Vanita

b) Dharmana Prasada Rao

c) RK Roja

d) Ushasri Charan

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with which among the following world leaders on April 11, 2022?

a) Russian President Vladimir Putin

b) UK PM Boris Johnson

c) Australian PM Scott Morrison

d) US President Joe Biden

5. Who among the following paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

a) Boris Johnson

b) Joe Biden

c) Olaf Scholz

d) Justin Trudeau

6. Who among the following has been appointed as a Member Board Representative of ICC Cricket Committee?

a) Jay Shah

b) Sourav Ganguly

c) Anil Kumble

d) Rahul Dravid

7. Which country will host the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup?

a) India

b) England

c) South Africa

d) Australia

8. Who has become the second-fastest bowler to take 150 wickets in IPL history?

a) R Ashwin

b) Kuldeep Yadav

c) Yuzvendra Chahal

d) Jasprit Bumrah

9. Who has become the first batter to retire out in the IPL?

a) R Ashwin

b) Shardul Thakur

c) Yuzvendra Chahal

d) Moeen Ali

Answers

1. (c) Gujarat

Gujarat was ranked at the top in NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 among the larger states with a score of 50.1 points. Kerala was ranked second and Punjab was ranked third under the same category. The State Energy and Climate Index ranks states and the Union Territories on six parameters including energy efficiency, discom’s performance, and environmental sustainability.

2. (b) Goa

Goa was ranked at the top position among the smaller states in the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index. Goa was followed by Tripura and Manipur in second and third place respectively.

3. (a) Taneti Vanita

Taneti Vanita has been given the crucial portfolio of Home along with Disaster Management. She was a part of the earlier Andhra Pradesh cabinet as well. In the previous cabinet, she handled the Women & Child Welfare portfolio.

4. (d) US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 11, 2022 to further deepen ties between the two countries and discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, global economy, climate crisis, Indo-Pacific region and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

5. (a) Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Ukraine's embattled capital city Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an unannounced visit on April 9, 2022. The UK PM's visit to the Ukrainian Capital follows visits by European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

6. (a) Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was appointed to the ICC Cricket Committee as the Member Board Representative during the ICC Board Meeting held in Dubai on April 10, 2022. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene was reappointed as the Past Player representative. The ICC board confirmed among other decisions that South Africa will host the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in January 2023.

7. (c) South Africa

The inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted by South Africa in January 2023. The tournament will involve 16 teams and include 41 matches. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but got delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new date was announced during the ICC Board Meeting on April 10, 2022. It will be held as a curtain-raiser ahead of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup that is scheduled to commence in South Africa on February 9.

8. (c) Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the second-fastest bowler to take 150 wickets. He achieved the milestone after he took 4 wickets during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga was fasted to achieve the feat. Chahal was earlier a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and was associated with the franchise from 2014-2021, before getting released in 2022. Chahal is currently the frontrunner for the Purple Cap with a total of 11 wickets in IPL 2022.

9. (a) R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first batter in the IPL to "retire out" himself to allow another batter to take his place during the Rajasthan Royals clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10, 2022. Ashwin, who smashed two sixes, tactically retired out to allow Ryan Parag to come into the crease in the slog overs.