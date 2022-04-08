Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 8 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India's GDP growth, agricultural exports and COVID-19 booster dose among others.

1. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has projected how much GDP growth for FY23?

a) 7 percent

b) 7.2 percent

c) 8.5 percent

d) 7.8 percent

2. India has signed how many MoUs with Nepal for the construction of school, health and irrigation projects?

a) Three

b) Four

c) Five

d) Six

3. A two-month-long ceasefire was announced in which nation from April 2nd?

a) Israel

b) Yemen

c) Syria

d) Sudan

4. Which nation's Supreme Court has restored its National Assembly and directed holding of a no-trust vote on April 9th?

a) Tunisia

b) Hungary

c) Pakistan

d) Sri Lanka

5. Which state has constituted a Gramin Vikas Board for the development of the rural region?

a) Delhi

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Haryana

d) Punjab

6. Indian agricultural exports crossed how much billion in Financial Year 2021-22?

a) $50 bn

b) $45 bn

c) $60 bn

d) $40 bn

7. When will the COVID-19 booster dose be made available for all adults above the age of 18 years in India?

a) April 9th

b) April 10th

c) April 11th

d) April 15th

Answers

1. (b) 7.2 percent

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has projected India's real GDP growth to be 7.2% in the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The committee has voted to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 4 percent for the straight 11th time in a row. The CPI inflation is now projected at 5.7% in 2022-23, with 6.3 percent in Q1, 5.8% in Q2, 5.4% in Q3 and 5.1 percent in Q4.

2. (a) Three

India and the Ministry of Federal Affairs of Nepal signed three MoUs for the construction of school, health post, and irrigation projects in Nepal. The MoU was signed with Duhun Rural Municipality, Darchula, for the construction of Janabikash Secondary School. The second MoU was signed with Naugad Rural Municipality, Darchula for the construction of the Earcoat Health Post Building. The third agreement was signed with Galchhi Rural Municipality, Dhading for Maheshfaat Irrigation Project.

3. (b) Yemen

A two-month ceasefire was announced in the Yemen conflict from April 2, 2022 at the initiative of UNSG's Special Envoy Hans Grundberg. India has welcomed the announcement and expressed hope that this truce will lead to an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen.

4. (c) Pakistan

Pakistan Supreme Court has restored National Assembly and declared Imran Khan's decision to advise the President to dissolve National Assembly as unconstitutional, ruling that he was bound by Constitution and therefore could not advise taking such an action. The court also set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker which rejected the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government and gave directions for holding the sitting of the National Assembly at 10 am on April 9th for the no-trust vote.

5. (a) Delhi

Delhi government has constituted a 'Gramin Vikas Board' for the development of Delhi's rural region. This time a budget of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for the board. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said a special plan has been made with officials regarding the speeding up of its projects.

6. (a) $50 bn

India's agricultural exports touched their highest-ever mark by crossing $50 billion in Financial Year 2022. The agricultural exports grew by 19.92 percent in the financial year to touch $ 50.21 billion, as per the provisional data provided by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S).

7. (b) April 10th

The Health Ministry announced on April 8, 2022, that the COVID-19 booster dose will now be available for all adults above the age of 18 from April 10. The booster dose for those above 18 will be available at private vaccination centers. The latest decision has been taken in light of the possibility of 4th wave of the pandemic that may hit the country in the coming months.