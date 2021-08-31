Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket: Know key records, stats and other details

South African cricketer Dale Steyn announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 31, 2021. He is one of the greatest pacers to have ever played cricket.

Sten had retired from Test cricket, the longest form of the game in 2019 but had continued to be a part of One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals.

The pacer issued an official statement that read, "And it's been a long December and there is reason to believe, maybe this year will be better than the last. I cannot remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass."

He said, "It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jet lag, joy and brotherhood." He added saying, "Today, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful." He thanked everyone from family to teammates, journalists and fans and said it is been an incredible journey together.

Read Dale Steyn's full statement ‌in the below tweet:

Dale Steyn Records

•Dale Steyn is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and best Test bowler of his generation.

•He dominated the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014, which is the most by any bowler.

•He became the second fastest South African bowler in terms of time taken to reach 300 Test wickets after Shaun Pollock.

•He was the fastest bowler to take 200 test wickets in terms of balls bowled.

•He equaled Shaun Pollock's record of being the highest wicket-taker in South African test history in July 2018.

•He became South Africa's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 422 wickets in December 2018, surpassing Shaun Pollock who held the record for 10 years.

Dale Steyn: Key Stats