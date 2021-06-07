Danish government gives go-ahead to build Copenhagen Island

The Parliament of Denmark on June 4, 2021, voted in favour of building a 20 billion-kroner ($3.3 billion) artificial island in Copenhagen. The go-ahead to the Lynetteholmen-suggested name for the new district- was given in an 85-12 vote.

The artificial island will house at least 35,000 people who will be connected to the downtown by a harbour tunnel and a subway line.

The plan was presented in Denmark’s Parliament by the former center-right government of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in October 2018. It was immediately approved by the Copenhagen municipality.

Details of the artificial island:

• The artificial island in Copenhagen, Denmark will be about 3 sq. km (1.2 sq miles) in size.

• The work for the construction of the new district is all set to begin in 2035 and is to be completed by the year 2070.

• It will also function as a protection against the future flooding in Copenhagen, the Capital of Denmark, as a result of rising sea levels.

• The artificial island will be built north of the trendy Refshale Island which is a former industrial area.

• A harbour tunnel has also been planned to be connected to the existing E20 Highway.

Criticism of the proposed plan:

The approval to construct the artificial island in Copenhagen by the country’s lawmakers has been criticized by various sections of the country.

The plan has been facing backlash for not having investigated enough to go through the environmental consequences that will take place because of its construction, among other issues.