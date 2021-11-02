Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals worth Rs. 7,695 crores for armed forces under ‘Make in India’

The Defence Acquisition Council on November 2, 2021, approved the proposals worth Rs. 7,695 crores for the Armed Forces Modernisation under ‘Make in India’. The Council was headed by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

As per the press release by the Defence Ministry, the defence acquisition council (DAC), in its meeting of November 2, 2021, held under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals for modernization and operational needs of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs. 7,695 crores.

The release added that all of these proposals (100%) are under ‘Make in India’ with a focus on design, manufacturing and development in India.

Key proposals of armed forces approved: Check the list • Buying 12 Light Utility Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) • Lynx U2 Fire Control System from Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel). It will enhance the detection tracking and engagement possibilities of Naval warships. • Midlife up-gradation of the Dornier Aircraft from HAL to increase the naval capacity of the maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance. • Global procurement case of Naval guns foreclosed; Gun’s quantity added to upgraded Short Range Gun Mountbeing manufactured by BHEL

Naval guns added to upgraded SRGM

As per the official statement, as a further boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a global procurement case of Naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns quantity added to the upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being manufactured by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

These Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGMs) provide niche capabilities of engaging the fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions and range extensions. They are also to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy.

Armed Forces proposals under Make in India

All the armed forces proposals that have been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) are under ‘Make in India’ with a focus on development, design and manufacturing in the country.

The military equipment is being procured by the Indian Army at a time when the Indian Armed Forces are locked in a bitter border row with China in Eastern Ladakh.