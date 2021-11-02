Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals worth Rs. 7,695 crores for armed forces under ‘Make in India’

The Defence Acquisition Council accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals for modernization and operational needs of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs. 7,695 crores.

 

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 15:40 IST
Armed Forces proposal approved
Armed Forces proposal approved

The Defence Acquisition Council on November 2, 2021, approved the proposals worth Rs. 7,695 crores for the Armed Forces Modernisation under ‘Make in India’. The Council was headed by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

As per the press release by the Defence Ministry, the defence acquisition council (DAC), in its meeting of November 2, 2021, held under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals for modernization and operational needs of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs. 7,695 crores.

The release added that all of these proposals (100%) are under ‘Make in India’  with a focus on design, manufacturing and development in India.

Key proposals of armed forces approved: Check the list

Buying 12 Light Utility Helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Lynx U2 Fire Control System from Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel). It will enhance the detection tracking and engagement possibilities of Naval warships.

Midlife up-gradation of the Dornier Aircraft from HAL to increase the naval capacity of the maritime reconnaissance and coastal surveillance.

Global procurement case of Naval guns foreclosed; Gun’s quantity added to upgraded Short Range Gun Mountbeing manufactured by BHEL

Naval guns added to upgraded SRGM

As per the official statement, as a further boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a global procurement case of Naval guns has been foreclosed with these guns quantity added to the upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) being manufactured by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

These Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGMs) provide niche capabilities of engaging the fast manoeuvring targets using guided munitions and range extensions. They are also to be fitted on the warships of the Indian Navy.

Armed Forces proposals under Make in India

All the armed forces proposals that have been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) are under ‘Make in India’ with a focus on development, design and manufacturing in the country.

The military equipment is being procured by the Indian Army at a time when the Indian Armed Forces are locked in a bitter border row with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all